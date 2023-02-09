Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market : Linear Wing, Rotary Wing, Premium Economy Class, Economy Class 2021-2031

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft seat actuation system market share was valued at $526.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031

An aircraft seat actuation system is an intelligent system that allows seat control and adjustment as well as other solutions in an aircraft. The solution comprises a technologically enhanced maintenance concept, ergonomic seat motion, and scalability from cockpit seats to super first-class seats. The comfort and experiences of the customers are improved by the addition of new actuators with various motion controller kinds. It is widely used in a broad range of aircraft types, including wide-body, regional transport, and business jets.

The use of aircraft seat actuation system technology has drastically increased over the years, making it an essential component of the aircraft, and it is anticipated that this will lead to a considerable expansion in the global market for these systems. Increased consumer comfort is one factor contributing to the rise in demand for aircraft seats. Additionally, the demand for advanced technology seats has grown due to advancements in seat technology such as self-adjusting aircraft seat actuators, motion control, and lightweight, which is anticipated to drive the aviation seat actuation system market in the projected time frame. Additionally, it is anticipated that a key element propelling the worldwide aircraft seat actuation system market in the coming years will be the rising demand for premium seats with seat actuators. More investment possibilities are anticipated to arise for the aircraft seat actuation system market throughout the forecasted period due to an increase in demand for low-cost airlines using seat actuators.

Manufacturing the aircraft seat actuation system has a significant production cost. Compared to other aircraft seats, the aircraft seat actuation system technology is twenty-five times costlier. For instance, although a typical economy class seat costs up to approximately $10000, creating a seat with an actuation system in flight might cost much higher. Due to the high cost of the seats, the majority of airline companies who build aircraft only employ these seats in the luxury class sections. Additionally, installing a seat actuation system is an expensive process, which is anticipated to restrain the worldwide market for aircraft seat actuation systems throughout the forecast period.

The global aircraft seat actuation system market share is segmented based on aircraft type, passenger seat class, type, and region. By aircraft type, it is classified into the linear wing and rotary wing. By passenger seat class, it is classified into business class, first class, premium economy class, and economy class. By type, it is classified into electromechanical and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the aircraft seat actuation system market report include Moog Inc., Astronics Corporation, Crane Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation), NOOK Industries Inc., Rollon SpA, Bühler Motor GmbH, AIRWORK PNEUMATIC EQUIPMENT, Kyntronics and among others.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Industry -

The novel coronavirus pandemic had a severe impact on a number of businesses, including the market for allergy diagnostic, which experienced decline during this time.

Additionally, during the COVID-19 outbreak, the aircraft industry is in utter disarray as a result of the pandemic.

Due to the total suspension of aircraft travel and all associated operational operations during the epidemic, the airline industry has had detrimental effects.

Moreover, the production of the seats has been halted, which has had a detrimental effect on the market for aircraft actuation systems during the epidemic.

Key Findings of the Study -

Based on aircraft type, the linear wing sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2019 as well as it is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period

Based on passenger seat class, the economy class sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2019 and the premium economy class sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period

Based on type, the electromechanical sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2019 as well as it is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years

Based on region, the Europe market registered the highest market share in 2019 and the Asia-Pacific market is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years

