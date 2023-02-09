Smoking Pipe Market | Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Size ($3,141.3 Mn) Trends, Growth Rate (4.5%) and Forecast, 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Smoking Pipe Market by Type (Bong, Hookah, Chalice, Others), by Age Group (Below 18 years, 18 to 30 years, 30 to 50 years, Above 50 years), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global smoking pipe industry was accounted for $2.0billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $3.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.The report provides an in-depth analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, top segments, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rapid adoption of online sales channels and use of novel product marketing and promotion strategies online have boosted the growth of the global smoking pipe market. However, nicotine replacement therapies as alternative to tobacco usage and growth in public awareness about high success rate of nicotine replacement therapies such as patches, gum, lozenges, and other products hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in trend of shopping from online channels would open new opportunities in the future.

The smoking pipe market can offer various opportunities for growth and development for companies operating in the industry. Some of the opportunities include:

Innovation in product design and materials: There is a growing demand for unique and innovative smoking pipes, especially among younger generations. Companies can capitalize on this trend by offering new and innovative designs made from high-quality materials.

Expansion into new regions: There are still many regions where the smoking pipe market has not yet been fully developed. Companies can explore these regions and expand their reach to tap into new customer segments and grow their market share.

Growing demand for premium products: As the disposable income of consumers increases, there is a growing demand for premium and high-end smoking pipes. Companies can capitalize on this trend by offering high-quality, luxury products to appeal to these customers.

Increase in smoking pipe tourism: With the increasing popularity of smoking pipes, there is a growing demand for smoking pipe-related tourism. Companies can create tourism packages or events to attract smokers and smoking enthusiasts to their stores, workshops, or factories.

The hookah segment dominated the market

By type, the hookah segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global smoking pipe market, due to easy availability of hookah items in online and offline sales channels such as specialized stores, bars & cafes, and others. However, the chalice segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, as chalice deliver a stronger hit compared to pipes with a spoon design.

The below 18 years segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2031

By age group, the below 18 years segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031, due to their strong preference for cigarettes and hookah among this demographic. However, the 18 to 30 years segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global smoking pipe market, due to increased interest and inclination toward smoking.

The online segment held the largest share

By distribution channel, the online segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global smoking pipe market. In addition, the segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, due to possibilities that specialty shops offer such as saving and advantage of instant gratification. The report also includes analysis of the offline segment.

Asia-Pacific held the lion's share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to huge population, increase in disposable income, greater consumer knowledge. However, the global smoking pipe market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, due to exploring population, increase in disposable income among middle class population, and rise in urbanization.

Major market players

Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd.

Forbo International SA

Herman Miller Inc.

Mannington Mills Inc

Inter IKEA Systems BV

Jiangxi Feiyu Bamboo Industry Group Co. Ltd

Manchester Woodcraft

Moso International B.V.

Shenzhen Vincent Handicraft Co.

Limited,La-Z-Boy Inc

Cisco Bros. Corp

Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

Greenington

Vermont Woods Studios

lee industries inc

The report analyzes these key players of the global smoking pipe market. These companies have adopted several strategies such as partnerships, expansion, collaborations, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their foothold in the industry. In addition, the report is essential in determining the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by every market player.

