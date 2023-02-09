Việt Nam, Singapore pledge further cooperation in economy, youth and maritime

VIETNAM, February 9 -

SINGAPORE — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính proposed Singapore consider signing a labour cooperation agreement between the two countries during the talks with his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday.

The suggestion was made during PM Chính's official three-day visit to the Southeast Asian country.

The two PMs witnessed the signing and hand-over of cooperation documents, including an MoU on the establishment of the Việt Nam-Singapore partnership on digital economy and green economy; another on a cooperation plan in economics and trade between the two Ministries of Industry and Trade; the one on youth cooperation between the National Committee on Youth of Việt Nam and the National Youth Council of Singapore; and an MoU on maritime cooperation between the Việt Nam Maritime Administration and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

Speaking at the talks, PM Lee said that the visit will create a strong impetus for the fine strategic partnership between the two countries and is an important opening event for the activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the partnership this year.

Congratulating Việt Nam on its effective socio-economic recovery and development post-COVID-19, he stressed Singapore always treasures and hopes to further strengthen its strategic partnership with Việt Nam.

The two PMs spoke highly of the positive developments of bilateral relations in both bilateral and multilateral aspects.

Singapore leads the ASEAN and ranks second in the world in terms of investment in Việt Nam with 3,095 projects totalling US$70.8 billion, accounting for 22.9 per cent of the total foreign capital attracted by Việt Nam. The Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP) is maintaining effective operations, and have been a symbol of success in investment cooperation.

The two leaders agreed to intensify political trust; maintain exchanges and contacts at all levels and through all channels; promote economic cooperation; effectively implement cooperation agreements, including the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the establishment of the Việt Nam - Singapore partnership on digital economy and green economy signed on this occasion; and create favourable conditions for the implementation of cooperation in new and potential fields such as digital, green and circular economies, innovation, clean energy, and climate change response.

They also reached a consensus on stepping up cooperation in defence-security, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

PM Chính proposed Singapore consider the possibility of signing a labour cooperation agreement between the two countries; increase the import of agricultural and aquatic products, and garments and textiles from Việt Nam; and facilitate the selling of Vietnamese goods in the distribution system in Singapore.

With a stable political system and an increasingly improved investment environment, Việt Nam welcomes and creates favourable conditions for Singaporean businesses to expand their investment in the country, especially in digital transformation, green energy, science and technology, and innovation, Chính added.

The Singaporean leader thanked Việt Nam for approving the investment of VSIP Nghệ An II, and showed support for his Vietnamese counterpart's proposal on opening more parks. He also emphasised his backing for collaboration in clean energy, electricity connection, transmission and electricity trading.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese leader asked Singapore to increase support for Việt Nam to develop and improve the quality of human resources and carry out the Vocational Education Development Strategy in the 2021-2030 period.

He proposed the Singaporean Government continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in the country, and cement the bilateral relations on the basis of cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Regarding regional and international issues, the two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation, maintain solidarity and unity, and promote ASEAN centrality, especially in strategic issues such as peace and stability in the East Sea and the region.

PM Chính invited his Singaporean counterpart to pay an official visit to Việt Nam in 2023. The latter accepted the invitation. VNS