PM Chính arrives in Singapore, meets several officials and CEOs

VIETNAM, February 9 -

SINGAPORE — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his wife arrived in Singapore on Wednesday, starting an official three-day visit to the country at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong with a range of activities.

Welcoming the Vietnamese delegation at the airport included Singaporean Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng, Singaporean Ambassador to Việt Nam Jaya Ratnam, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phước Dũng, officials from the Vietnamese Embassy and a number of overseas Vietnamese in the country.

The visit is taking place at a time when the Việt Nam-Singapore strategic partnership is developing strongly and dynamically across all fields. This year, the two countries are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and 10 years of their strategic partnership.

The PM met President and Chief Executive Officer of The Boston Consulting Group Hans-Paul Bürkner, staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore, and members of the Vietnamese community on Wednesday.

On Thursday, he will meet Singaporean President Halimah Yacob, hold talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and witness the signing of cooperation documents.

He will also meet with Patrick Lee, Cluster CEO Singapore and ASEAN Markets of Standard Chartered, and Teo Chee Hean, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security.

On Friday, the PM will have meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and CEOs of various businesses, as well as participate in the Việt Nam-Singapore Forum. — VNS