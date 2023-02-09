Việt Nam - Singapore Strategic Partnership

VIETNAM, February 9 - During a reception for UNDP Resident Representative in Việt Nam Ramla Khalidi in Hà Nội, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà spoke highly of the effective and practical cooperation between Việt Nam and UNDP across the fields of economy, society, climate change adaptation and ensuring the environment.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.