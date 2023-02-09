Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,777 in the last 365 days.

Zubiri Pushes for VFA Talks with Japan

PHILIPPINES, February 9 - Press Release
February 9, 2023

Zubiri Pushes for VFA Talks with Japan

With President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on an official visit to Japan, Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri is urging the Philippine and Japanese governments to begin exploratory discussions on forging a Visiting Forces Agreement between the two countries.

"Speaking with Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko last year, I had brought up the idea of pursuing a VFA with Japan," said Zubiri at a media interview at the Okura Hotel in Tokyo. Zubiri is in Japan as part of the Philippine delegation for the President's state visit.

While no formal talks about the VFA have yet reached Marcos, Zubiri sees the President's meeting with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to be an opportune time to finally go into initial talks about the agreement.

"It makes strategic sense. Japan is an ally, and with ongoing territorial disputes over our waters, we stand to benefit from stronger security cooperation with our allies."

"Japan is already offering vital support to our Coast Guard, not just through vessels and equipment but also through other capacity-building opportunities such as training," he said. "The VFA will strengthen our partnership even further."

"Peaceful diplomacy remains our foremost move toward conflict resolution, but we also have to be prepared for any eventuality. With Japan on our side, we will be able to empower our Coast Guard and Armed Forces in times of conflict."

"Apart from the VFA being crucial to building up our security and defense, it will also be massively helpful to us in times of natural calamities and disasters," Zubiri stressed.

"Let us remember that Japan is just as disaster-prone as we are, and so they have made it a priority to ensure that their armed forces are well-equipped to conduct disaster management efforts and rescue operations. Our armed forces can use their disaster management training and knowledge, to help us become a more resilient country as well.

"Given all the benefits we stand to gain from the VFA, I am hopeful that we will be able to begin formal discussions about it soon, and I am pretty certain that we will be able to garner enough support in the Senate for it."//

You just read:

Zubiri Pushes for VFA Talks with Japan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.