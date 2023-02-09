[Trending] Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 1012.74 Million by 2028 at a 12.56% CAGR: Growing number of ultrasound imaging procedures propel market growth- Facts & Factors

The global ultrasound probe disinfection market size was valued at USD 442.39 million in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 1012.74 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.56% during the forecast period (2022- 2028), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Nanosonics, Tristel, STERIS, Ecolab, Advanced Sterilization Products, CIVCO Medical Solutions, CS Medical LLC, Virox Technologies Inc., Germitec S. A., Schülke & Mayr GmbH, Parker Laboratories Inc., Metrex Research LLC, Soluscope SA, Dr. Schumacher GmbH, Whiteley Medical (New Zealand), MMM Group, GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Ruhof Corporation, BODE Chemie GmbH, PDI, Advanced Ultrasound Solutions Inc., IMA-X, Diversey Holdings, Borer Chemie AG, Medevice Healthtech, and others.

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Overview:

Ultrasonography is employed as an imaging modality increasingly commonly in a range of healthcare contexts. Each ultrasound operation requires that an ultrasound transducer make contact with the patient's skin, mucous membranes, or sterile tissues. When simple infection control standards, such as the proper cleaning and reprocessing of the tools and transducers, are not followed, there is an increased risk of pathogen transmission and subsequent infection. Lack of adherence to infection control recommendations supported by science has led to numerous epidemics emerging from ultrasonography exams.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 442.39 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1012.74 Million CAGR Growth Rate 12.56% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Nanosonics, Tristel, STERIS, Ecolab, Advanced Sterilization Products, CIVCO Medical Solutions, CS Medical LLC, Virox Technologies Inc., Germitec S. A., Schülke & Mayr GmbH, Parker Laboratories Inc., Metrex Research LLC, Soluscope SA, Dr. Schumacher GmbH, Whiteley Medical (New Zealand), MMM Group, GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Ruhof Corporation, BODE Chemie GmbH, PDI, Advanced Ultrasound Solutions Inc., IMA-X, Diversey Holdings, Borer Chemie AG, Medevice Healthtech, and others. Key Segment By Product Type, Disinfection Process, End User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the ultrasound probe disinfection market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 12.56% between 2022 and 2028.

The Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market size was worth around US$ 442.39 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 1012.74 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on product type segmentation, instruments were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on disinfection process, intermediate /low level disinfection was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on end user, hospitals and clinical were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Industry Growth Drivers

Rising pregnancy rates and birth rates demand increased use of ultrasound. An obstetrical ultrasound is a frequent procedure used to monitor the fetus’ growth and health using ultrasound images throughout pregnancy. As the number of births and pregnancies worldwide rises, more OB/GYN imaging and newborn care will likely be performed using ultrasound technology. The number of pregnancies is anticipated to significantly rise in the next years, particularly in China and India. These two countries had the most preterm births in 2020, with 20.0 million and 12.0 million babies, respectively. Preterm babies need a lot more ultrasound procedures than regular babies do because of the OB/GYN issues associated with these pregnancies. Additionally, ultrasound probe disinfection product manufacturers should see significant growth opportunities due to the high rate of births (pregnancies) and more recent ultrasound obstetrical applications (like the detection of fetal cardiac pulsations and pulsations in various fetal blood vessels).

One of the key factors driving the global ultrasound probe disinfection market expansion is ultrasonic imaging techniques being increasingly used. Through immediate access to clinical data, modern diagnostic ultrasound imaging techniques have enhanced diagnosis. The ability of instant diagnostic data to replace more expensive diagnostic tests has consequently contributed to a reduction in overall healthcare costs. Given the diversity of ultrasound imaging treatments available, there is significant room for growth in the ultrasound probe disinfection market. The increasing elderly population around the world is a significant factor for the rise in ultrasonic imaging procedures. As more people age (65 years and older), they become increasingly susceptible to hospital-acquired infections and chronic illnesses including cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and other malignancies, which will increase the demand for disease diagnosis and treatment.

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global ultrasound probe disinfection market is segmented based on product type, disinfection process, end-user, and region.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into instruments, consumables, and services. Because instruments are more expensive than consumables and services, they accounted for the greatest market share in 2021. Automated reprocessors, UV-C disinfectors, manual reprocessors/soaking stations, and ultrasound probe storage cabinets are some of the devices on the market for ultrasound probe disinfection.

On the basis of disinfection process, the market has been segmented into high-level disinfection, intermediate /low level disinfection. In 2021, the market was headed by the segment for intermediate/low-level disinfection, which accounted for more than 50% of the global share. Since intermediate/low-level disinfection is the fundamental process that is adhered to as a routine procedure in hospital facilities, the market is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast years. Due to the growing awareness of sanitation, the high-level disinfection method is predicted to see the quickest CAGR throughout the projection period.

On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostics imaging centers, and others. The market share represented by hospitals and clinics was the largest in 2021 and is expected to grow at the quickest CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in diagnostic imaging and in-vitro fertilization methods is blamed for this development. Additionally, it is projected that rising investments in healthcare infrastructure by public and private entities around the world will promote segment expansion.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The market for ultrasonic probe disinfection tools suffered during the height of the COVID-19 epidemic, and this trend remained through December 2020. The drop in ultrasound imaging operations is believed to have an effect on the market for consumables. Despite this, it doesn't seem like a rise in disinfection cycles is having a detrimental effect on the market for consumables. The frequency of ultrasonography procedures began to gradually increase after the introduction of vaccines.

Several associations and governmental organizations, including the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine, have published international recommendations to solve a number of concerns in the current scenario and guarantee patient safety. Due to the aforementioned problems, hospitals and caregivers may anticipate delays in elective surgeries and ultrasound procedures. However, it is anticipated that the market will begin to consistently grow as intended beginning in the latter part of 2021.

Regional Analysis:

In 2021, North America is predicted to hold the greatest market share for ultrasound probe disinfection. A number of factors contribute to this, including the rise in transvaginal, transrectal, abdominal, and intraoperative ultrasound procedures, as well as transoesophageal echocardiography (TEE), and ultrasound-guided interventional procedures (biopsies, venous access), the rising use of high-level disinfectants, and the presence of significant market players in the area.

Additionally, the need for automated probe reprocessors is increasing in the area due to the demand for automated high-level disinfection systems, which are required to lower the prevalence of HAIs.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global ultrasound probe disinfection market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global ultrasound probe disinfection market include;

Nanosonics

CIVCO Medical Solutions

Tristel Solutions Ltd.

Ecolab, Inc.

Germitec

CS Medical LLC

Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc.

Metrex Research, LLC

Recent Industry Developments:

In April 2018, Virox Technologies Ltd. (Canada) received approval for the use of its patented Accelerated Hydrogen Peroxide (AHP) technology from the FDA.

In August 2018, Nanosonics Ltd. (Australia) launched trophon 2, the latest innovation in ultrasound probe high-level disinfection.

The global ultrasound probe disinfection market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Instruments

Consumables

Services

By Disinfection Process

High-Level Disinfection

Intermediate/Low-Level Disinfection

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, Disinfection Process, End User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

