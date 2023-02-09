Launch Control Revolutionizes REI SMS Engagement with New Approach

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta, Georgia -

Launch Control, which is based in Tampa, FL, is revolutionizing the use of SMS engagement in real estate investment (REI) business with their new approach to software as a service (SaaS), which offers users the benefits of data-proven content and a comprehensive deal generation process. In addition, they are providing users of their SaaS system access to expert REI information and a consultative approach that takes into account their personal success. In relation to this, they have recently published a blog post that can be accessed at https://launchcontrol.us/the-benefits-of-sms-engagement-vs-email-marketing/ and discusses the benefits of SMS engagement over email marketing.

There are many benefits of SMS engagement over email marketing, such as: better open and response rates; CRM integration; swift two-way communication; and fast turn-around of key performance indicators (KPIs) for fast scalability. While many REIs use both SMS engagement and email marketing, for those with smaller marketing budgets, engagement through text messaging provides an easy-to-use, simple, all-in-one solution for maximizing deal flow and increasing ROI.

Their philosophy at Launch Control is to offer their users a hands-on experience with regards to SMS engagement. That is why they are focusing on providing users direct access to their Success Team, inbox retargeting, and creating one-on-one opportunities where experienced professionals ensure that every user would be able to achieve success more quickly.

And for those who are interested in a network of other experienced and expert REIs in nationwide, Launch Control provides an exclusive private Facebook group where members can take part in mastermind events. In addition, the growing platform can be used as a resource for developing trust within the community and getting insider knowledge about any upcoming deals and messages.

With this text messaging platform from Launch Control for real estate professionals, users get an all-in-one platform with an all-in-one messaging dashboard; TCPA compliant revolutionary platform; local phone numbers; proprietary routing algorithm; one-click podio push; and drip campaigns. It also offers an analytics and KPI dashboard that features: analysis of KPIs for each batch; tracking and comparison of campaign performance; info on response rates and lead totals; acquisition rep tracking; A/B message split testing; and daily, weekly, and monthly breakdown.

With the mobile app, users can access full property details. These include: property information like lot size, floor area, owner’s name, number of bedrooms, number of bathrooms, and legal description; tax information, such as the owner’s mailing address, tax amount, and market value; home financing values, including primary and secondary home financing deals, amount, lender, type of financing, and date financed; information on transaction history, such as deed history and recorded sale amounts; information on comparable sales, with adjustable criteria including all recorded sales, and not just MLS transactions; and street view that includes Google Maps features. New features of the app include: push notifications; quick search; property data; notes section; prioritized unreads; and lead verification.

There are three available plans that all guarantee the highest deliverability and response rates within the industry. The Lite plan is for those who are just getting started and are building a pipeline. It allows for 10,000 outbound messages with a potential $25,000+ monthly revenue. The Core plan is for those who are scaling up and are running a small team. It allows 20,000 outbound messages and offers a potential $50,000+ monthly revenue. The Pro plan is for those who are running a full scale operation and team. It involves 50,000 outbound messages with a potential $80,000+ monthly revenue.

Launch Control has the goal of becoming the leader in REI SMS engagement with its innovative approach that produces powerful lead conversion funnels for all users regardless of their experience level and helping investors all over the world to achieve their goals. And with their mobile app, REI businesspeople can run their business from anywhere. According to their latest statistics, their SMS engagement system has resulted in a 318 percent increase in revenue per deal; 109 percent increase in ROI; and 71 percent reduction in lead-to-deal time.

Those who are interested in the revolutionary REI SMS engagement system offered by Launch Control can check out their website at https://launchcontrol.us/ or contact them on the phone or through email.

