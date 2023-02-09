For the Second Year in a Row, Tribun Health Receives the '2023 Best in KLAS Digital Pathology' Award

Tribun Health named Best Digital Pathology Provider in Europe thanks to rigorous evaluation by its customers.

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribun Health, software developer and provider of CaloPix, the leading comprehensive AI-enabled diagnostic platform on the market, is proud to announce today that it has won the prestigious "Best in KLAS Digital Pathology" award for the second consecutive year.

KLAS Research's annual awards are widely regarded as a benchmark for excellence in healthcare IT. Best in KLAS awards are determined based on customer feedback and are a highly coveted recognition for companies in the industry.

"We are thrilled to receive the Best in KLAS award for digital pathology. It reflects our commitment to our customers and our ability to deliver the highest quality solutions and services that make a real impact on healthcare providers and their patients. As digital pathology adoption accelerates and we expand our business in North America, we are excited to be part of the digital transformation in pathology laboratories," said Ludovic d'Aprea, Chief Customer Officer of Tribun Health.

Tribun Health's computational pathology platform provides healthcare professionals with innovative, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for the analysis and interpretation of tissue samples. Hospital and private laboratories as well as pharmaceutical and biotech organizations can benefit from the state-of-the-art technology, offering enhanced diagnostic accuracy and speed, as well as collaboration tools.

"Receiving this second Best in KLAS award is a great accomplishment. We are deeply grateful for the trust of our customers and their reviews, without which we would not have been able to achieve this award. Customers equipped with the latest version of CaloPix (v.5) have submitted better evaluations than those equipped with the previous version which is even more satisfying and values our ability to listen and adapt to their needs. Our Team is very proud to be recognized for its contribution to the healthcare field. We will continue to innovate and deliver solutions and quality professional services that streamline pathology workflow and improve patient outcomes," concludes Jean-François Pomerol, Chief Executive Officer of Tribun Health.

About KLAS Research: Since 1996, KLAS Research has been providing accurate and unbiased information about the health information technology (HIT) industry. KLAS mission is to improve healthcare worldwide by providing a voice for providers and users. The scope of research is constantly expanding to best meet the needs of the marketplace as technology becomes more sophisticated. KLAS finds hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with industry users and vendors.

