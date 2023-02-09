Non Alcoholic Spirits Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.7% 2022 to 2031 | Europe was a Highest Revenue Contributor

Non-alcoholic Spirits market

Based on product type, the whiskey segment held the highest share in 2021. Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Non-alcoholic Spirits Market garnered $281.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $642.4 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global non-alcoholic spirits market. The interest for product having low and no-alcohol content increased abruptly, because of the health-related concerns across the globe.

During the pandemic manufacturers were focused on creating innovative products to meet the increasing consumer shift towards non-alcoholic spirits. Strong global concerns about the pandemic positively influenced the global non-alcoholic spirits industry as pandemic shifted consumers focus on healthy food & beverage alternatives.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global non-alcoholic spirits market based on Product Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the whiskey segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global non-alcoholic spirits market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the tequila segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on category, the conventional segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 90% of the global non-alcoholic spirits market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the organic segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the food retail segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global non-alcoholic spirits market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global non-alcoholic spirits market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.

Key Players:

Leading market players of the global non-alcoholic spirits market analyzed in the research include la martiniquaise, Rheinland Distillers GmbH, Escape Mocktails, Everleaf Drinks, Lyre's Spirit Co, Diageo plc., Spirits of Virtue, Caleño, Aplós, Spiritless Inc., Drink Monday, Salcombe Distilling Co, Ritual Zero Proof, Ecology & Co., Elegantly Spirited LTD., Pernod Ricard, Bacardi Limited, ArKay Beverages LTD., ALTD SPIRITS, FLUÈRE.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global non-alcoholic spirits market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

