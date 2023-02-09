Xalles Reports Progress With Its Artificial Intelligence Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- Xalles Continues to Grow Through Innovative AI Offerings Through Its Subsidiary AI Growth Hub

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL), a fintech holding company providing technology and financial services solutions, today announced progress with its Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) initiatives including successful results of its wholly owned subsidiary, Florida based AIGrowthHub, Inc. (“AI Growth Hub”).

AI Growth Hub was acquired by Xalles in July of 2022 and since then has developed and expanded its AI-based solutions into 3 core services, namely, AI Appointment Setting, AI Advertising Audiences, and AI Consulting Services. All three services create cost-effective and efficient ways for clients to leverage the power of AI Machine Learning (“AIML”) to create demand for their products and services.

AI Appointment Setting services, which can be further divided into inbound and outbound marketing and sales services, have delivered powerful results. AI Inbound leverages the power of AIML to set up meetings on a calendar with highly targeted prospects, and AI Outbound leverages the power of AIML to reach out to a client’s prospects directly to generate demand for the client’s products or services. AI Advertising Audiences leverages AIML to increase a client's Return on Ad Spend (“ROAS”) by directing the ad spend to more optimal customer audiences across multiple platforms. Several clients are seeing a 30% plus increase in their ROAS. AI Consulting Services allows the team to advise clients on AI projects not currently covered by the existing service offerings.

“We are very happy with the progress that our team has made over the past year, and one of the things that makes our offerings unique is that they are ROI focused,” commented AI Growth Hub CEO Joshua Harris. He continued, “Many of our clients have seen excellent results within the first 30 days.”

“As the parent company, we have observed the excellent results that AI Growth Hub clients are experiencing, and as a result, we will be implementing these solutions across the operating entities we currently have and plan to have in our portfolio in the future. We will be leveraging the services to improve investor awareness and help our operating entities grow faster and cost-effectively,” stated Xalles Holdings CEO Thomas Nash.

Xalles Holdings plans to invest more into AI Growth Hub as they expand their AI suite of services while also looking for new complementary acquisition targets in the Artificial Intelligence domain.

About Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a holding company that focuses on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets in which it can invest and accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (TAM), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging blockchain and other technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams. For more information visit: Xalles.com. To learn more about the services at AI Growth Hub, please email: support@AIGrowthHub.com.

