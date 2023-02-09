Cognition Therapeutics Completes Enrollment of CT1812 Phase 2 SEQUEL Study for Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer’s Disease

Innovative Trial Explores Theta Wave qEEG as a Biomarker of Synaptic Dysfunction

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGTX), a clinical stage neuroscience company developing drugs that treat neurodegenerative disorders by regulating cellular damage response pathways, today announced that enrollment has completed in the randomized, double-blind Phase 2 SEQUEL study (COG0202, NCT04735536) of CT1812 in 16 adults with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. The study was designed to assess differences in synaptic function in CT1812- versus placebo-treated participants using quantitative electroencephalogram (qEEG) to measure theta waves, the type of brain activity most commonly associated with processing information and memory formation. Topline results from SEQUEL are expected mid-2023.



There is substantial evidence that Aβ oligomers have the potential to impair synaptic and neuronal activity. The use of qEEG allows this decline in synaptic activity to be observed as a change in neural oscillation –the natural ebb and flow of electrical activity that is associated with normal communication between neurons. As a fast and cost-effective method of measuring the electrical activity of the brain, qEEG may represent a non-invasive biomarker of Alzheimer's disease progression and treatment effect.

“We have previously shown that qEEG can detect changes in whole-brain electrical patterns as well as regional patterns associated with the coordinated transfer of information that is required for executive function in Alzheimer’s disease,” explained Everard (Jort) Vijverberg, M.D., Ph.D., a neurologist and senior researcher at the Amsterdam University Medical Centers and principal investigator in SEQUEL. “In the SEQUEL study, we use qEEG as an experimental outcome measure to determine the effect of CT1812 on Alzheimer disease processes in the brain. We expect results will show that untreated Alzheimer’s patients experience an increase in theta power and a decrease of the alpha band, which may indicate a slowing of brain activity.”

CT1812 is an oral small molecule designed to bind selectively to the sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor and displace beta amyloid (Aβ) oligomers from synapses. Soluble Aβ oligomers and protofibrils have been recognized as the most neurotoxic form of amyloid in the literature and recently through validating research published by Eisai in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“If we demonstrate that CT1812 treatment can normalize qEEG patterns in SEQUEL by decreasing theta power relative to placebo, it may provide evidence that we are protecting synapses from the toxicity of Aβ oligomers,” added Anthony Caggiano, M.D., Ph.D., Cognition’s chief medical officer and head of R&D.

About the SEQUEL Study

The SEQUEL study enrolled 16 adults with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease (MMSE 18-26), each of whom were randomized to receive either CT1812 or placebo once daily for 28 days. After a 14-day wash-out period, participants cross over into the other treatment arm for an additional 28 days. SEQUEL was designed to assess the safety and efficacy of CT1812 and to measure the impact of CT1812 on the electrical activity in the brain, specifically those electrical impulses in the theta band.

SEQUEL is supported by $5.3 million in grant awards (R01AG058710) by the National Institute of Aging (NIA) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

About CT1812

CT1812 is an oral small molecule designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the sigma-2 (σ-2) receptor complex. The σ-2 receptor complex is involved in the regulation of key cellular processes such as membrane trafficking and autophagy that are damaged by toxic interaction with Aβ oligomers, oxidative stress and other stressors. This damage to sensitive synapses can progress to a loss of synaptic function, which manifests as cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease progression.

CT1812 is an experimental candidate and has not been approved by the U.S. FDA or other regulatory agency. It is currently in development for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease in the SHINE study (NCT03507790) and dementia with Lewy bodies in the SHIMMER study (NCT05225415).

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system and retina. We are currently investigating our lead candidate CT1812 in clinical programs in Alzheimer’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). We believe CT1812 and our pipeline of σ-2 receptor modulators can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases. We believe that targeting the σ-2 receptor with CT1812 represents a mechanism functionally distinct from other current approaches in clinical development for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and its pipeline can be found at www.cogrx.com.

