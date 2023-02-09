Submit Release
GlobalFoundries Acquires Renesas’ Non-Volatile Resistive RAM Technology to Proliferate IoT and 5G Applications

Technology acquisition expands GF’s portfolio and differentiated roadmap while accelerating the commercialization of memory solutions

/EIN News/ -- MALTA, N.Y., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) today announced that it has acquired Renesas Electronics Corporation (Renesas)’s proprietary and production proven Conductive Bridging Random Access Memory (CBRAM) technology, a low power memory solution designed to enable a range of applications in home and industrial IoT and smart mobile devices.

The transaction further strengthens GF’s memory portfolio and extends its roadmap of embedded non-volatile memory (NVM) solutions by adding another reliable, customizable embedded memory solution that is relatively easy to integrate into other technology nodes. Specifically, this technology will enable customers to further differentiate their SoC designs and advance a new generation of secure and intelligent devices.

“We’re committed to differentiating our technology portfolio to be the foundation of our customers’ energy efficient IoT applications today and for decades to come,” said Mike Hogan, chief business officer of GF. “With the acquisition of this innovative memory technology, GF is now playing an essential role in accelerating development of NVM solutions which will enable our customers to design the next generation of intelligent and connected devices. CBRAM technology unleashes a new paradigm of performance and ultra-low energy use, enabling a wide range of applications, from wearable devices to smartphones, to extend the time between battery charges from hours to weeks to years in specific use cases.”

CBRAM’s low power consumption, high read/write speeds, reduced manufacturing costs and tolerance for harsh environments make it particularly suitable for consumer, medical, and select industrial applications. In 2020, GF entered into a licensing agreement with Dialog Semiconductor, which was acquired by Renesas in 2021, to offer its CBRAM technology as an embedded, NVM option. Today, CBRAM is being qualified on the company’s 22FDX® platform, with plans to extend it to other platforms.

About GF
GlobalFoundries (GF) is one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing and delivering feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets. GF offers a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With a talented and diverse workforce and an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its worldwide customers. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

©GlobalFoundries Inc., GF, GlobalFoundries, the GF logos and other GF marks are trademarks of GlobalFoundries Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. GF undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless require by law. 

Media Contact:
Erica McGill
erica.mcgill@gf.com
+1-518-795-5240


