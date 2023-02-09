Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,714 in the last 365 days.

PepGen to Participate in the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PepGen Inc. (Nasdaq: PEPG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced that James McArthur, Ph.D., President and CEO of PepGen will present at SVB Securities’ Global Biopharma Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 16th 2023, at 10:40 A.M. EST.

The live webcast corporate presentation may be accessed under Events and Presentations in the Investor Relations section of PepGen’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentation.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next-generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen’s Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide, or EDO, platform is founded on over a decade of research and development and leverages cell-penetrating peptides to improve the uptake and activity of conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics. Using these EDO peptides, we are generating a pipeline of oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates that target the root cause of serious diseases.

Investor Contact
Laurence Watts
Gilmartin Group
Laurence@gilmartinir.com  

Media Contact
Gwendolyn Schanker
LifeSci Communications
gschanker@lifescicomms.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

PepGen to Participate in the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.