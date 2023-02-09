After 100 Years Of Innovation, Raymond Continues To Lead

With 14 (and counting) industry awards and recognitions in 2022, The Raymond Corporation secures its legacy and looks to the future

/EIN News/ -- Greene, New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One hundred years after its founding, and with the same customer-first approach that led to the introduction of the double-faced wooden sided pallet and the hydraulic hand pallet jack, The Raymond Corporation continues its unquestioned industry leadership with a host of awards and recognitions from the Logistics Hall of Fame, IndustryWeek, the National Association of Manufacturers, and other organizations.

“For 100 years, the customer has been at the heart of our business,” said Michael Field, president and CEO of The Raymond Corporation. “Recognition by these leading organizations affirms our dedication to building a business that starts and ends with helping customers optimize, connect and automate.”

Among the honors Raymond has recently received are:

Logistics Hall of Fame — George Raymond Sr. Developed in the 1930s by founder George Raymond Sr. and colleague William House, the double-sided wood pallet fundamentally changed the way products are stored and moved, offering operations new levels of performance and efficiency. “It’s incredible to see the lasting impact my grandfather had and how his spirit of innovation lives on today at The Raymond Corporation,” said Steve Raymond, retired president of Raymond Handling Concepts Corporation and grandson of Raymond’s founder. “One hundred years later, the double-faced wooden pallet remains an industry standard.”

IndustryWeek Best Plants — Greene, New York. Lean management techniques, as well as defect reduction initiatives, visual management and 44 active quality control circle activities have helped double production volume at Raymond’s Greene, New York, plant, while providing for a 35% increase in overall quality over the past three years. The Best Plant Awards program recognizes excellence in manufacturing facilities and aims to encourage other manufacturers to adopt world-class practices, technologies and improvement strategies, increase customer satisfaction and offer rewarding work environments for employees.

R&D 100 Award Winner — iW.RTLS. Long considered a benchmark of excellence, the R&D 100 Awards program recognizes new commercial products for their technological significance. Raymond is honored to have its iWAREHOUSE ® Real-Time Location System (iW.RTLS) chosen as a winner in the Process/Prototyping category for its ability to control personnel, equipment and asset movement through its geofencing, zoning and tracking capabilities.

SDCE Women in Supply Chain — Jennifer de Souza. This Supply & Demand Chain Executive award recognizes female supply chain leaders who are setting a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network. With management responsibility for energy storage solutions as well as Raymond's alternative energy initiatives, Jennifer de Souza, vice president of energy solutions, procurement, and leasing, is a passionate advocate for the productivity, profitability and sustainability benefits offered by alternative energy solutions. "Continuing to mentor and educate individuals and companies about the benefits of alternative energy solutions," she said, "will lead to a more efficient workforce and sustainable future."

Manufacturing Leadership Award — Greene, New York. The National Association of Manufacturers’ Manufacturing Leadership Council recognized Raymond’s Greene, New York, facility for its ongoing culture of continuous improvement. “The plant’s commitment to innovation and optimization continues to allow us to serve our customers better and provide them with innovative end-to-end intralogistics solutions,” said Tony Topencik, vice president of operations, quality, environmental health and safety.

Other awards and recognitions received by Raymond® products, initiatives and personnel include:

“Listening to our customers and helping them optimize their storage and distribution operations with innovative products and services is a core component of our company’s success,” Field said. “So while the most meaningful award we receive is the continued trust of our customers around the world, we’re immensely proud to have our products, our facilities, our people and our commitment to innovation, quality and service held up as examples for the industry.”

For more information or to locate an authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Center, visit www.raymondcorp.com or call 800-235-7200.

About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for 100 years, Raymond's integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance.

iWAREHOUSE® and Raymond® are U.S. trademarks of The Raymond Corporation.

©2023 The Raymond Corporation. All rights reserved.

