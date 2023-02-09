Submit Release
Costimize Raises $5 Million to Deliver the Promise of Cloud Governance, FinOps and Cost-Optimization

/EIN News/ -- SOFIA, Bulgaria, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevexis, a Banking Technology and Services Leader in Bulgaria, announced today that it had completed a $5 million investment plan to enable its product line Costimize to scale up its product growth and satisfy the increasing market demand in the cloud financial management domain.

The plan propels Costimize to provide clients with real-time data to control spending and establish an enterprise framework in the cloud.  

Costimize takes another approach to cost optimization by diving deep into Google Cloud products, from network, storage, and compute to managed products.

Costimize: 

  • Enables companies to drive intelligent decisions as they explore, design, and build with Google Cloud the next digital solution that will transform their business.
  • Provides the essential Governance, FinOps, and Cost-Optimization Platform for Google Cloud. 
  • Brings together end-to-end processes, metrics, and action-driven insights within its solution to make cloud operations, applications, infrastructure, and third-party services entirely observable. 
  • Helps GCP customers run optimized environments, have cloud insights based on their specific Google Cloud context, align teams, and achieve better financial results by saving effort, time, and money at scale.

As enterprises navigate the cloud dynamics, deal with skills requirements, and cut through the information noise, they need a next-generation cloud system that delivers cost-optimization results from start to finish.  

About Costimize

Costimize is a Software-as-a-Service platform provided by Nevexis Ltd. It's a Google Cloud-based solution that enables companies to improve their cloud ROI and decrease the time, effort, and money they spend in Google Cloud. 

For more information about Costimize, visit https://costimize.io/ 

About Nevexis Ltd.

Nevexis is a 15-year-old technology company based in Sofia, Bulgaria, delivering over 400 successful banking projects for major Pan-European financial institutions. 

Learn more about Nevexis at https://www.nevexis.com/ 

Contact Information:
Stoyan Zulyamski
CEO
stoyan.zulyamski@costimize.io
+359895777709

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


