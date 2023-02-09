CelerData Awarded SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

CelerData extends its commitment to organizational and customer security through the achievement of its SOC 2 Type 1 Certification

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CelerData, the award-winning unified analytics platform for modern enterprises, today announced the successful completion of its latest security audit conducted by Prescient Assurance, LLC, and its achievement of System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 certification. SOC 2 Type 1 is considered the gold standard for data security and is awarded only to the select few organizations able to pass an extensive and strict audit conducted in accordance with the requirements set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). As a SOC 2 Type 1 certified organization, CelerData can assure both customers and partners that it complies with the stringent industry security standards outlined by AICPA’s Trust Service Criteria.



“SOC 2 Type 1 certification is a major milestone for us,” said James Li, CEO, CelerData. “Data security is of critical importance in the analytics industry. It’s a key pillar in every product we build, but it’s also just as important when it comes to how we operate and work with our customers and partners. This certification is just one more way we’re able to show our commitment to data protection and operational security.”

With its SOC 2 Type 1 attestation, customers who are currently doing business, or planning to do business, with CelerData can operate confidently knowing that the company’s service commitments and system requirements were both designed based on the criteria outlined in TSP section 100, 2017 Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.

“This achievement comes at a critical time for the company,” James Li added. “We have seen amazing growth in the last year when it comes to headcount, customers, and partnerships. We are collaborating very closely with all of our stakeholders to keep security at the forefront of how we operate with everyone we work with. We plan to further strengthen this commitment by acquiring our SOC 2 Type 2 certification in the coming months.”

CelerData’s suite of analytics solutions play a critical role in the sensitive, mission-critical work of some of the world’s largest enterprises, and serves as a unified platform for their batch and streaming analytics. With CelerData, and the open source StarRocks engine it’s powered by, enterprises can achieve 3 times greater analytics performance than they’d be able to using any other solution on the market.



To request a copy of CelerData's SOC 2 Type 1 report, contact privacy@celerdata.com .

About CelerData

CelerData enables enterprises to grow their business quickly and easily with a unified analytics platform that delivers 3X the performance of any other solution on the market while reducing operating costs by up to 80%. Powered by StarRocks, the leading open-source database for real-time analytics, CelerData enables blazing-fast business intelligence that accelerates digital transformation. CelerData is used worldwide by hundreds of leading brands including Airbnb, Lenovo, and Trip.com to generate critical new insights for these data-driven companies daily. Learn more at: www.celerdata.com .

