Rain Oncology to Participate in the 2023 Citi Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Oncology Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (“Rain”), a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics with its lead product candidate, milademetan, an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the p53-MDM2 complex that reactivates p53, today announced that Avanish Vellanki, Chief Executive Officer of Rain, will be participating in a fireside chat at the Citi Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET, being held virtually.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed here. A replay of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the Rain website after the conclusion of the event and will be archived on the Rain website at www.rainoncology.com.

About Rain Oncology Inc.
Rain Oncology Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of the p53-MDM2 complex that reactivates p53. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

Media Contact
Jordyn Temperato
LifeSci Communications
jtemperato@lifescicomms.com

Investor Contact
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
+1.617.430.7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com


