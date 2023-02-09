InterDigital wins third decision in 2023 from UK court in Lenovo dispute

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that a UK court has once again ruled in its favor in the company’s patent litigation with Lenovo. The Court of Appeal in London overturned the High Court's ruling on invalidity, finding that InterDigital's patent is valid and upheld the High Court's ruling that the patent is essential and infringed.

This is the third court victory for InterDigital in this dispute since the beginning of 2023. In January, the Court of Appeal upheld a lower court verdict that an InterDigital cellular patent is valid, essential and infringed and, in the third technical trial, the High Court ruled that Lenovo is infringing another InterDigital cellular patent, which was also deemed to be valid and essential. A decision is pending in a separate trial to determine fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms for a license to InterDigital’s portfolio.

“This latest UK court victory, our third in a matter of weeks, serves as further confirmation of the quality of our patented innovations,” commented Josh Schmidt, Chief Legal Officer, InterDigital. “Our portfolio of foundational cellular and video technologies has repeatedly been recognized as world class by third parties and is further validated by our long record of licensing many of the leading device manufacturers in the world.”

