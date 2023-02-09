Submit Release
Myriad Genetics to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced management will participate at the upcoming healthcare conferences.

  • The BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Sciences and Diagnostic Tools Conference on Feb. 14, 2023.
  • The 44th Annual Raymond James & Associates Institutional Investors Conference with a presentation on March 6, 2023, at 11:35 a.m. ET.
  • The 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference with a presentation on March 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The presentations at Raymond James and Cowen will be available through live audio webcast links in the investor information section of Myriad’s website at www.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Media Contact: Investor Contact:
Glenn Farrell Matt Scalo
(801) 584-1153 (801) 584-3532
Glenn.Farrell@myriad.com Matt.Scalo@myriad.com


