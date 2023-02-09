Submit Release
DT Midstream Sets 2023 Annual Meeting Date

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: DTM) announced that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be Friday, May 5. Stockholders of record at the close of business Wednesday, March 8, 2023, are eligible to vote at the meeting.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, compression, treatment and surface facilities. The company transports clean natural gas for utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a plan of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction in the next decade. For more information, please visit the DT Midstream website at www.dtmidstream.com.

Investor Relations

Todd Lohrmann, DT Midstream, 313.774.2424
investor_relations@dtmidstream.com


