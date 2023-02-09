Luanne Bond of Bondaventure Wellness & Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FALLBROOK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Transform Your Health and Lifestyle with Bondaventure Wellness and Coaching: Board Certified Nurse Coach Luanne Offers a Holistic Approach to Wellness"

Heart disease, cancer, strokes, and diabetes are just a few of the devastating illnesses that send millions of people to the hospital every year. However, traditional treatment options, such as surgery or harmful drugs, often only mask the symptoms and fail to address the root causes of the disease. Recognizing the shortcomings of the current healthcare system, which prioritizes profit over patient well-being, Board Certified Nurse Coach, Founder and CEO of Bondaventure Wellness & Coaching, Luanne Bond, set out to create a different approach.

Drawing from her 27 years of experience as a nurse, Luanne saw firsthand how patients were suffering and how traditional treatment methods were not effective. She observed that hospitals lacked a focus on preventive care and often left patients feeling isolated and alone. Additionally, she experienced severe burnout in her role as a nurse. As a result, Luanne decided to become a Nurse Coach, with the goal of helping people avoid devastating illnesses and the need for hospitalization.

As a Nurse Coach, Luanne guides clients to make healthy lifestyle changes and achieve total wellness in every aspect of their lives. She emphasizes the importance of a holistic lifestyle, including eating nutritious foods, and recognizes that the Standard American Diet has been a major contributor to poor health for decades. "Through my role as a nurse coach, I facilitate the wellbeing of the whole person through coaching principles that create sustainable healing," she says. "Since much of it comes down to our food choices, I assist you in learning to shift your mindset and to recognize what foods and lifestyle behaviors are healthiest for you, since no one diet, or lifestyle works for everyone."

She also offers wellness retreats at her avocado and vineyard farm property located in Fallbrook, CA where attendees can experience deep connections with other like-minded individuals and learn how to live their best lives. "I help people gain greater clarity and self-awareness leading to a genuinely happier more meaningful life," says Luanne. "I am known for my sincere, genuine, and determined approach that inspires my clients to stay accountable."

Close Up Radio will feature Luanne Bond in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday February 13th at 1 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.bondaventurewellness.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno