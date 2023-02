Paper Bags Market Size, Share, Industry Overview, Trends, Latest Insights and Forecast 2023-2028

The Paper Bags Market is expected to reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.64% during 2023-2028.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Groupโ€™s latest report, titled โ€œ๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—•๐—ฎ๐—ด๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐˜€๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€, ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ, ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐˜‡๐—ฒ, ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต, ๐—ข๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฏ-๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿดโ€, The global paper bags market size reached US$ 5.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.64% during 2023-2028.Paper bags are flexible packaging products that are used by consumers to carry and store goods conveniently. They are mostly manufactured utilizing recycled, kraft, and parchment paper and are available in several product types, such as sewn open mouth, pinched bottom open mouth, pasted valve, pasted open mouth, flat bottom, etc. Paper bags are recyclable, lightweight, durable, and highly customizable according to the specific requirement as compared to their plastic counterparts. Consequently, they find extensive applications across various sectors, including food and beverages (F&B), pharmaceutical, retail, construction, chemicals, etc. In addition to this, the increasing need for consumer goods and the growing establishment of shopping malls, complexes, and retail outlets in both rural and urban areas across countries are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Besides this, the escalating demand for specialized packages coated with food-grade liners in the F&B segment to pack processed food products to keep them fresh over an extended period is also positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the development of numerous innovative products with improved designs employing technologically advanced manufacturing processes and the rising product employment in the construction segment to package cement and other building materials are further stimulating the global market. Apart from this, the launch of waterproof non-tear paper bags and the emerging trend of using social platforms to raise environmental awareness among individuals about the advantages of packaging solutions are expected to propel the paper bags market over the forecasted period.

Paper Bags Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the paper bags market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:
โ€ข American Packaging Corporation
โ€ข Kent Paper & Packaging Supplies
โ€ข El Dorado
โ€ข International Paper
โ€ข Paperbags Ltd.
โ€ข Gilchrist Bag Manufacturing LLC
โ€ข Novolex Holdings LLC
โ€ข Grupo Consist S.A.
โ€ข B & H Bag Company
โ€ข Smurfit Kappa Group

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global paper bags market on the basis of region, product type, material type, thickness, distribution channel and end-use industry.

Breakup by Product Type:
โ€ข Sewn Open Mouth
โ€ข Pinched Bottom Open Mouth
โ€ข Pasted Valve
โ€ข Pasted Open Mouth
โ€ข Flat Bottom
โ€ข Others

Breakup by Material Type:
โ€ข Brown Kraft
โ€ข White Kraft

Breakup by Thickness:
โ€ข 1 Ply
โ€ข 2 Ply
โ€ข 3 Ply
โ€ข > 3 Ply

Breakup by Distribution Channel:
โ€ข Online
โ€ข Offline

Breakup by End-Use Industry:
โ€ข Food and Beverages
โ€ข Pharmaceutical
โ€ข Retail
โ€ข Construction
โ€ข Chemicals
โ€ข Others

Breakup by Region:
โ€ข Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
โ€ข North America (United States, Canada)
โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
โ€ข Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)
โ€ข Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Key Highlights of the Report:
โ€ข Market Performance (2017-2022)
โ€ข Market Outlook (2023-2028)
โ€ข Market Trends
โ€ข Market Drivers and Success Factors
โ€ข Impact of COVID-19
โ€ข Value Chain Analysis
โ€ข Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape 