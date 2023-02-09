Are Sustainable Footwear is The Future of Footwear Industry | Sustainable Footwear Market Share is to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sustainable footwear market generated $7.7 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $13.3 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides in-depth data related to key restraints, key players, key drivers, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

Download Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14161

Rise in the interest of the younger generation and the working class toward the use of sustainable footwear, change in lifestyle, and increase in disposable income drive the growth of the global sustainable footwear market. However, availability of counterfeit products hinders the market growth. On the other hand, product innovation, increase in the number of sport-inspired children, and growth of online shopping platforms offer many opportunities to the market players.

The market for sustainable footwear is growing, driven by increasing consumer awareness of environmental and social issues, as well as technological advancements that allow for the creation of environmentally friendly shoes. The demand for sustainable footwear has increased across all regions, particularly in developed countries where consumers are more environmentally conscious and willing to pay a premium for eco-friendly products. However, the market is still in its early stages and is highly fragmented, with many small players competing against established brands. It's difficult to provide a specific market share for this industry as it is constantly evolving.

The sustainable footwear market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for environmentally friendly products and a growing concern for the impact of the fashion industry on the environment. Some of the key developments in the sustainable footwear market include:

Use of recycled materials:

Many footwear companies are incorporating recycled materials, such as recycled rubber and recycled plastic bottles, into their products to reduce waste and decrease their carbon footprint.

Eco-friendly manufacturing processes:

Companies are implementing more sustainable manufacturing processes, such as using renewable energy sources and reducing water usage during production.

Increased collaboration with sustainability organizations:

Companies are partnering with non-profit organizations to promote sustainable practices and raise awareness about environmental issues.

Development of biodegradable materials:

Researchers are developing biodegradable materials, such as bio-based polymers, that can be used to produce footwear that breaks down naturally after disposal.

Shift towards circular business models:

Many companies are moving towards circular business models, where products are designed to be reused, repaired, or recycled, rather than being disposed of after a single use.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14161

The global sustainable footwear market is segmented into the distribution channel, demographics, product type, and region.

Based on product type, the non-athletic segment held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the athletic segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on the distribution channel, the specialty store segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global sustainable footwear market. The same segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. However, the online channel is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share. On the other hand, Europe is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading players of the global sustainable footwear market analyzed in the research include Nike Inc., Adidas group, GIESSWEIN, New Balance, Native shoes, Reebok, Amour Vert, Rothy’s, Reformation, and MATISSE FOOTWEAR.

Buy Now : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c01d152efd4565708fddc182cccc7302

Trending Report

Workwear Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/workwear-market-A16861

Rash Guard Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rash-guard-market-A16924

Horse Riding Apparel Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/horse-riding-apparel-market-A06491



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.