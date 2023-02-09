Effinity Inc is proud to announce its new security app stopping all data being stolen for mobile devices called VETO
Get the power of VETO
Stopped Being Spied On, Give your smart device the power of VETO”LONDON, UK, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effinity a USA (Colorado) – UK (London) based Company is pleased to announce it will soon be launching its revolutionary security for IOS and Android smart devices.
With so much personal data being sent to unknown third parties by Apps or even smart device with out anyone's knowledge. It is a concern that people may be giving personal data of financial accounts, and being spied upon with everything they do.
Why is it when something is talked about, suddenly adverts appear about that topic. So much data being taken covertly
VETO is the answer
Veto gives full alerts as to what personal data any app or device is trying to send to any third party with no agreement. VETO will stop this data, or any future data being sent forever.
Veto gives back total control of smart devices both IOS or Android, phone or tablet and stop all that spying through Apps or the device itself.
Decide what Data is shared and more importantly who that data is shared with. Veto will also check to make sure that no clone apps will try and steal data from any apps authorised.
VETO gives back control of PERSONAL data on smart devices no exception.
Check our site http://veto.ltd
Paul Smith
Effinity
+44 7851 071443
email us here