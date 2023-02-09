Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,997 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,004 in the last 365 days.

Effinity Inc is proud to announce its new security app stopping all data being stolen for mobile devices called VETO

Get the power of VETO

Stopped Being Spied On, Give your smart device the power of VETO”
— Get the power of VETO
LONDON, UK, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Effinity a USA (Colorado) – UK (London) based Company is pleased to announce it will soon be launching its revolutionary security for IOS and Android smart devices.

With so much personal data being sent to unknown third parties by Apps or even smart device with out anyone's knowledge. It is a concern that people may be giving personal data of financial accounts, and being spied upon with everything they do.

Why is it when something is talked about, suddenly adverts appear about that topic. So much data being taken covertly

VETO is the answer

Veto gives full alerts as to what personal data any app or device is trying to send to any third party with no agreement. VETO will stop this data, or any future data being sent forever.

Veto gives back total control of smart devices both IOS or Android, phone or tablet and stop all that spying through Apps or the device itself.

Decide what Data is shared and more importantly who that data is shared with. Veto will also check to make sure that no clone apps will try and steal data from any apps authorised.

VETO gives back control of PERSONAL data on smart devices no exception.

Check our site http://veto.ltd

Paul Smith
Effinity
+44 7851 071443
email us here

You just read:

Effinity Inc is proud to announce its new security app stopping all data being stolen for mobile devices called VETO

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.