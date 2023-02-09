Rising Demand for Land Survey Equipment Market Worth $13.4 Billion with CAGR of 6.1% Forecast by 2030

The land survey equipment market increasing demand for efficient and accurate land survey techniques, advancements in technology.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Land Survey Equipment Market refers to a range of tools and instruments used for measuring and mapping the topographical features of a piece of land. The primary purpose of land survey equipment is to gather accurate data about the shape, size, and position of the land, which is crucial for various applications such as construction, engineering, urban planning, and resource management. Some of the most common land survey equipment include total stations, GPS receivers, level instruments, and theodolites, among others. With the increasing demand for precise land surveys.

The global land survey equipment market was valued at $7.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $13.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030

Leading market players in the global Land Survey Equipment market include:

Robert Bosch (CST/Berger)

Hexagon AB

Hi-Target Navigation Technology Corporation

Hudaco Industries Limited (V.I Instruments)

Kolida Instrument Co.Ltd.

Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd. (CHC Navigation)

Stonex

Suzhou Foif Co.Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study contains an analytical representation of the Land Survey Equipment market trends with present trends and forthcoming estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides the overall potential to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger base in the Land Survey Equipment market.

The Land Survey Equipment market analysis report offers statistics based on key determinants along with thorough impact analysis.

The present market forecast is quantitatively examined from 2021-2028 to target the financial capability.

Porter’s five forces analysis demonstrates the strength of the consumers and suppliers in the industry.

Land Survey Equipment Market Segmentation:

BY INDUSTRY

Construction

Oil and Gas

Agriculture

Mining

Disaster Management

Others

BY APPLICATION

Inspection and Monitoring

Volumetric Calculations

Layout Points

Others

