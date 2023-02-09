Immunoglobulin Market Size to Surpass USD 25.63 Billion by 2029, With 8.5% CAGR

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Immunoglobulin Market size is projected to reach USD 25.63 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

The increasing number of patients who are suffering from auto-immune disorders such as Guillain-Barré Syndrome and IVIG have proven effective treatment for this disorder, which is set to drive market growth. Shift of consumer preference toward subcutaneous products over intravenous products is expected to propel the market progression. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Immunoglobulin Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development

March 2022- Grifols S.A. received European approval for Xembify. The company is set to launch the product in the third quarter of 2022 in countries such as France, Spain, and the U.K.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 8.5% 2029 Value Projection USD 25.63 Billion Base Year 2021 Immunoglobulin Market Size in 2021 USD 13.70 Billion Historical Data 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 160 Segments Covered Route of Administration, Indication, Form, End-user and Geography





Drivers and Restraints

Rising Cases of Immunodeficiency Disorders to Drive Market Advancement

Rising cases of immunodeficiency disorders, such as leukemia, hepatitis, multiple myeloma, and others, are anticipated to drive the immunoglobulin market growth. According to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, around 397,501 people in the U.S. have leukemia or are in remission period and around 138,415 people had myeloma in 2021. Several articles have reported that geriatric population is more prone toward auto-immune disorders, which is expected to drive market growth. Increasing investments by major players for the introduction of advanced therapy are expected to push market growth.

Segments

Intravenous Products to Lead Due to High Demand

On the basis of route of administration, the market is divided into intravenous and sub-cutaneous. Intravenous products are anticipated to have the dominant share due to high demand for intravenous immunoglobulin products. The subcutaneous segment is also estimated to have widening growth prospects due to cost reduction, self-administration capabilities, and comparatively lower risk of systemic infections.

Primary Immunodeficiency to Govern Owing to Higher Consumption

Based on indication, the market is categorized into primary immunodeficiency, secondary immunodeficiency, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, Guillain-Barré syndrome, immune thrombocytopenic purpura, multifocal motor neuropathy, and others. The primary immunodeficiency segment is expected to have a major part owing due to higher consumption of the product due to various disorders.

Liquid Form to Dictate to Rising Cases of Autoimmune Disorders

Based on form, the market is bifurcated into liquid and lyophilized. Liquid form is expected to have a major part due to rising cases of autoimmune disorders.

Hospitals to Dictate Due to Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, and homecare. Hospitals segment is expected to have a major part due to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure.





Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

However, high cost associated with therapy is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

Regional Insights

North America to Lead Market Share Due to Increasing Initiatives by Market Players

North America is anticipated to head the immunoglobulin market share due to growing initiatives for the introduction of effective drugs by leading players and the availability of insurance coverage.

Europe is set to have substantial growth due to immunological disorders in various countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France.

Asia Pacific is set to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising healthcare reforms, government initiatives to provide costly immunoglobulin therapies at an affordable cost, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are anticipated to grow with a moderate CAGR due to Increasing product awareness, rising number of healthcare professionals for this therapy, and increasing product availability.

Competitive Landscape

Increasing Initiatives by Key Market Players to Set Market Progression

Key players in the market are Grifols, S.A., CSL Limited, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, which hold majority market share. Increasing number of initiatives by market players is set to boost the market growth. In September 2021, Grifols, S.A. acquired Biotest AG with an aim to strengthen its presence globally. Other market players such as Octapharma AG and Kedrion Biopharma focused on clinical trials and new product development.





List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Biotest AG (Germany)

Octapharma AG (Switzerland)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

CSL Limited (U.S.)

Grifols, S.A. (Spain)

Kedrion S.p.A (Italy)

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. (U.K.)

LFB Group (France)

Shanghai RAAS (China)

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (TAIBANG BIOLOGIC GROUP) (China)

Table Of Content

Key Insights Pipeline Analysis, by Key Players Key Industry Developments Overview of Regulatory Scenario by Key Regions Prevalence of Primary Immunodeficiency (PID), for Key Countries, 2021 Reimbursement Scenario Impact of COVID-19 on Global Immunoglobulin Market

Global Immunoglobulin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Intravenous (IV) Subcutaneous (SC) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Primary Immunodeficiency (PI) Secondary Immunodeficiency (SID) Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Guillain-Barré Syndrome Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Form Liquid Lyophilized Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Homecare Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

