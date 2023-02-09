Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,779 in the last 365 days.

Kinross to provide update on Great Bear project

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday February 13, 2023, Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (“Kinross”) will release its initial resource statement (together with a NI 43-101 Technical Report focused on geology and metallurgy) for its Great Bear project in Red Lake, Ontario, followed by a virtual review session with a short presentation.

Kinross’ management team will host this presentation and question and answer session at 10 a.m. EST on Monday February 13, 2023, to discuss the project via an audio webcast at: https://app.webinar.net/0Okn1ZlLmMX.

The call-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free – + 1 (888) 330-2446; Passcode: 4915537
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (240) 789-2732; Passcode: 4915537

The audio webcast will also be archived at: https://www.kinross.com/events.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Victoria Barrington
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 647-788-4153
victoria.barrington@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-2761
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation


Primary Logo

You just read:

Kinross to provide update on Great Bear project

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.