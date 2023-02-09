Asensus Surgical to Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell on February 21, 2023

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient, today announced that President and CEO Anthony Fernando will be joined by other leaders of the Company to ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange on February 21, 2023. On the same day, the Company is hosting an Investor Day.



"We are honored to ring the New York Stock Exchange opening bell on behalf of the global Asensus Surgical team. Since our listing on NYSE in 2015, Asensus Surgical has always been dedicated to innovation, and driving safer and more reliable outcomes for surgeons, hospitals and patients," said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President and CEO. "The bell-ringing ceremony is a wonderful way to commemorate the Company's significant accomplishments as we work to usher in a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery."

February 2023 Investor Day

The Company is hosting an Investor Day on the same day, Tuesday, February 21, 2023 in New York, NY. The event will begin at 11:30 AM EST. A live webcast of the conference presentation will be available online on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https://ir.asensus.com/events-and-presentations . Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the website.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance® Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. Learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery and Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: www.senhance.com. Now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. For more information, visit www.asensus.com .

