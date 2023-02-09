Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,978 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,710 in the last 365 days.

Trisura Group Reschedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Resultsa Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura”) (TSX: TSU), a leading specialty insurance provider, will reschedule the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results, previously scheduled for Thursday, February 9th, 2023.

Trisura expects to release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results in February 2023. Details regarding the date and time of Trisura’s earnings release and conference call with be announced separately once confirmed. The delay is necessary for Trisura to finalize the accounting treatment and review of certain contracts and related information for its US subsidiary.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, fronting and reinsurance segments of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada (“Trisura Canada”) and the United States (“Trisura US”). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “TSU”.

Further information is available at http://www.trisura.com/group. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings. A copy of the filings may be obtained on Trisura Group’s SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:
Name: Bryan Sinclair
Tel: 416 607 2135
Email: bryan.sinclair@trisura.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Trisura Group Reschedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Resultsa Earnings Conference Call

Distribution channels: Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.