Decibel Therapeutics to Present at the 46th Annual Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO) MidWinter Meeting

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decibel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DBTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, today announced that it will present findings from its drug discovery and development programs at the 46th Annual MidWinter Meeting of the Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO), being held in Orlando, Florida February 11–15, 2023.



The Company will present new data on its lead investigational gene therapy product candidate, DB-OTO, as well as new data across its gene therapy pipeline. Decibel will also present additional data from the interim analysis of the Phase 1b clinical trial of DB-020 in patients receiving cisplatin chemotherapy.

Podium Presentations

Podium 1 | Precise Targeting of GJB2 Cells Results in Safe and Efficacious Gene Therapy in a Rodent Model of Hearing Loss Due to GJB2 Deficiency

Presenter: Kathryn Ellis, Ph.D.

Session Title: Gene Therapy

Date & Time: Saturday, February 11, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET

Podium 26 | Development of DB-020, a Locally Administered Product for Protection Against Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity

Presenter: John Lee

Session Title: Cisplatin Ototoxicity

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 14, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Poster Presentations

SU83 | Development of a Platform for Parallel Functional Evaluation of Cell Type Specific Synthetic Promoters for Gene Therapy

SU84 | Dual Vector Gene Therapy Approaches for STRC-Related Hearing Loss

MO83 | Nonclinical Pharmacology, Biodistribution, and Safety Studies Supporting the Clinical Development of DB-OTO (AAV1-Myo15-hOTOFv5) for Hearing Loss Due to Genetic Otoferlin Protein Deficiency

TU83 | Development of a Utricle Culture System for Exploring Dual AAV-Mediated Expression Kinetics of Human Otoferlin

TU232 | Advancing Bioinformatically Informed Targets to Achieve In Vivo Vestibular Regeneration



About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing transformative treatments to restore and improve hearing and balance, one of the largest areas of unmet need in medicine. Decibel has built a proprietary platform that integrates single-cell genomics and bioinformatic analyses, precision gene therapy technologies and expertise in inner ear biology. Decibel is leveraging its platform to advance gene therapies designed to selectively replace genes for the treatment of congenital, monogenic hearing loss and to regenerate inner ear hair cells for the treatment of acquired hearing and balance disorders. Decibel’s pipeline, including its lead gene therapy product candidate, DB-OTO, to treat congenital, monogenic hearing loss, is designed to deliver on our vision of creating a world of connection for people with hearing and balance disorders. For more information about Decibel Therapeutics, please visit www.decibeltx.com or follow us on Twitter.