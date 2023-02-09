Submit Release
DMC Global Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) will announce its 2022 fourth quarter financial results after the stock market closes on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Following the earnings release, executive management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast.

The conference call will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Mountain) and will be accessible by dialing 877-545-0320 (973-528-0002 for international callers) and entering the code 739006. A telephonic replay will be available through March 2, 2023, by calling 800-332-6854 (973-528-0005 for international callers) and entering the Conference ID #47623.

Investors are invited to listen to the webcast live via the Internet at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2204/47623

The webcast also will be available on the Investor page of DMC’s website, located at: www.dmcglobal.com/investors.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days. For additional information, please contact Geoff High at 303-604-3924.

About DMC Global Inc.
DMC Global operates three differentiated, asset-light manufacturing businesses that serve niche segments of the building products, energy, and industrial infrastructure industries.  DMC supports its companies with long-term capital and strategic, financial, legal, technology and operating resources, enabling them to grow their core businesses, launch new initiatives, upgrade technologies and systems, and make acquisitions that improve their competitive positions and expand their markets.  The DMC family of companies consists of Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors.  Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit the Company’s website at: http://www.dmcglobal.com.

CONTACT:
Geoff High
Vice President of Investor Relations
303-604-3924

 


Primary Logo

