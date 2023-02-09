Applied Therapeutics to Present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced that it will present virtually at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Webcast information for this event will be accessible on the Events page under the Investor Relations section of the Applied Therapeutics website at www.appliedtherapeutics.com. A replay will also be available following the webcast.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company’s lead drug candidate, AT-007, is a novel central nervous system penetrant Aldose Reductase Inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of CNS rare metabolic diseases, including Galactosemia, SORD Deficiency, and PMM2-CDG. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy.

To learn more, please visit www.appliedtherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter @Applied_Tx.

Contacts

Investors:

Maeve Conneighton
(212) 600-1902
appliedtherapeutics@argotpartners.com

Media:

media@appliedtherapeutics.com

