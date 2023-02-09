Educational Robot Market 2030 Size, Share | Drivers, Growth Status, Top Key Manufacturers (ABB, YASKAWA Electric)

Global Robot Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research Titled “Educational Robot Market by Type (Service Robot, Industrial Robot), by Component (Hardware, Software), by End User (Primary Education, Secondary Education, Higher Education, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031”

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic significantly affected the market, due to major impact on the prime players operating in the supply chain. However, the negative impact caused due to the pandemic is expected to continue for a short period.

• However, the increase in demand for IoT solutions in the educational sector boosted the demand for educational robots. Moreover, the lack of skilled workforce during the pandemic and delay or cancelation of projects due to lockdown supplemented the demand.

The Report will help the Leaders:

• Figure out the market dynamics altogether

• Inspect and scrutinize the competitive scenario and the future market landscape with the help of different strictures including Porter’s five forces

• Understand the impact of different government regulations throughout the global health crisis and evaluate the educational robot market condition in the tough time

• Consider the portfolios of the protruding players functional in the market in consort with the thorough study of their products/services

• Have a compact idea of the highest revenue generating segment

Regional Analysis

The key countries covered in the global educational robot market include:-

• North America:- the USA, Canada, and Mexico

• Europe:- France, Spain, Italy, Russia, THE UK, Netherlands, Germany, and Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific:- India, Japan, China, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA:- Latin America, Africa, and Middle East

The Service Robot Segment held the Largest Share

By type, the service robot segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global educational robot market, and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. This is due to adoption of IoT in robots for cost-effective predictive maintenance. However, the industrial robot segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period. Industrial robots can collect and analyze data to improve productivity, quality of service, and reliability, while lowering the overall total cost of ownership

Key Segmentation

Type

• Service Robot

o Service Robot

 Humanoid

 Non-humnoid

• Industrial Robot

Component

• Hardware

o Hardware

 Robotics Arms

 Controllers

 Sensors

 Power Source System

 Others

• Software

End User

• Secondary Education

• Higher Education

• Others

• Primary Education

Dynamics of the market

The dynamics in the educational robot market report gives out widespread information in regards to the factors shedding a negative and positive impact on the market. Moreover, this section makes up for the segments such as top investment pockets, positioning of top players, market drivers, restraining factors, challenges, and opportunities. Furthermore, parent/peer marketing forces are also included in the report to fathom out the impact of internal and external forces on the global educational robot market.

Major Market Players

• Fanuc Corporation

• ABB Ltd.

• YASKAWA Electric

• KUKA

• Universal Robots

• SoftBank Robotics Group

• Hanson Robotics

• Robotis

• Robolink

• Ubtech Robotics

• Seiko Epson

• Hyulim Robot

• Probotics America

• Aisoy Robotics

• Sanbot Innovation

• Kinderlab Robotics

• Soapbox Labs

The report analyzes these key players of the global educational robot market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

