Manchin, Capito Urge Biden Administration to Support Medicare Advantage Program

February 08, 2023

Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) led a bipartisan group of Senators urging the Biden administration to continue support for the Medicare Advantage program, which provides quality health care to millions of seniors and individuals with disabilities across the U.S.

“The number of Americans who choose Medicare Advantage continues to grow each year, with enrollment doubling over the last decade, resulting in Medicare Advantage serving nearly 50 percent of individuals eligible for Medicare,” the Senators said in part. “In 2023, average Medicare Advantage premiums will fall to a 16-year low of $18 per month and beneficiaries will have access to vital financial protections, including out-of-pocket spending limits and often prescription drug coverage for no additional premium.”

“We are committed to our nearly 30 million constituents across the United States who rely on Medicare Advantage, and to maintaining access to the affordable, high-quality care they currently receive. We ask that the Administration provide a stable rate and policy environment for Medicare Advantage that will strengthen and ensure the long-term sustainability of the program—protecting access to its important benefits on which our constituents have come to rely,” the Senators continued.

The full letter is available below or here.

Dear Administrator Brooks-LaSure:

We write to express our bipartisan support for the Medicare Advantage program and the high-quality care it provides to nearly 30 million older adults and individuals with disabilities.1 The number of Americans who choose Medicare Advantage continues to grow each year, with enrollment doubling over the last decade, resulting in Medicare Advantage serving nearly 50 percent of individuals eligible for Medicare. We appreciate your ongoing commitment to preserving and strengthening this critical choice for current and future Medicare beneficiaries. As the Administration considers updates to the program for plan year 2024, we urge you to ensure that any proposed payment and policy changes enable Medicare Advantage to continue providing the affordable, high-quality care our constituents rely on every day.

Medicare Advantage offers affordable coverage, with beneficiaries reporting spending nearly $2,000 less on out-of-pocket costs and premiums annually compared to fee-for-service Medicare.2 In 2023, average Medicare Advantage premiums will fall to a 16-year low of $18 per month and beneficiaries will have access to vital financial protections, including out-of-pocket spending limits and often prescription drug coverage for no additional premium.3 With 53 percent of Medicare Advantage enrollees living on less than $25,000 per year4 , combined with increasing pressures on Americans’ budgets, it is critical that older adults and individuals with disabilities continue to have stable access to these cost protections that are only available in Medicare Advantage.

The Medicare Advantage program allows for plans to focus on prevention and care coordination, which results in better health outcomes. Additionally, the program supports an increasingly diverse population with varied health and socioeconomic backgrounds. In addition, the design of the Medicare Advantage program enables plans to address health-related social needs of such populations like food insecurity or lack of transportation, enhance the focus on primary care, and provide access to telehealth services and in-home care.

Looking to the future, we believe every Medicare beneficiary should receive clear, accurate, and timely information about their coverage options. We support robust oversight and regulation of advertising and marketing practices in Medicare Advantage, and building on new rules that went into effect for the 2023 open enrollment period, we urge CMS to continue to enforce stronger oversight of third-party marketing organizations. We also urge CMS to look at meaningful ways to continue to sustain and strengthen Medicare Advantage that protects beneficiaries’ affordability and access and builds on the unique attributes of Medicare Advantage.

We are committed to our nearly 30 million constituents across the United States who rely on Medicare Advantage, and to maintaining access to the affordable, high-quality care they currently receive. We ask that the Administration provide a stable rate and policy environment for Medicare Advantage that will strengthen and ensure the long-term sustainability of the program—protecting access to its important benefits on which our constituents have come to rely.





We look forward to partnering with you to ensure that, through Medicare Advantage, tens of millions of older adults and individuals with disabilities continue to have access to comprehensive, affordable Medicare coverage choices.