Vinegar Market Size, Trends, Key Players, Industry Insights, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028
The Vinegar Market is expected to reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.77% during 2023-2028.ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝗩𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴”,The global vinegar market size reached US$ 2.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.77% during 2023-2028.
Vinegar refers to a pungent, acidic liquid prepared by fermenting the ethanol present in wine, cider, champagne, brew, distilled grain alcohol, etc. It is available in several product types, such as balsamic vinegar, rice vinegar, red wine vinegar, white vinegar, etc. These vinegar variants contain acetic acid, catechin, gallic acid, epicatechin, caffeic acid, etc., and are infused with various flavorings, including sugar, spices, fruit juices, and herbs. They are an abundant source of calcium, potassium, vitamin B-1, magnesium, and phosphorus and assist in weight loss, improving heart health, enhancing nutrient absorption, etc. As a result, vinegar solutions find widespread applications across numerous sectors, such as food and beverage (F&B), healthcare, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, agriculture, etc.
Vinegar Market Trends:
The growing utilization of apple cider vinegar in formulating skin exfoliants and toners and for manufacturing health supplements is primarily driving the vinegar market. In line with this, the growing usage of the product in the F&B segment to manufacture ready-to-eat (RTE) food products, on account of its preservative capabilities, is also positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the elevating need for vinegar to manufacture disinfectants, stain removers, and antiperspirants and the introduction of organic and gluten-free products are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the inflating expenditure by leading market players on aggressive promotional activities to create brand awareness and boost product sales is further stimulating the market growth. Additionally, the expanding organized distribution channels, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, and departmental stores and the growing product availability through online retail channels are expected to propel the vinegar market over the forecasted period.
Vinegar Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the vinegar market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Acetifici Italiani Modena S.R.L.
• Australian Vinegar
• Bizen Chemical Co. Ltd.
• Fleischmann’s Vinegar Company, Inc.
• Kraft Heinz Company
• Mizkan
• Shanxi Shuita Vinegar
• Castelo Alimentos S/A
• Burg Groep B.V.
• Aspall Cyder
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the vinegar market on the basis of product type, source, end-use, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Balsamic Vinegar
• Red Wine Vinegar
• Cider Vinegar
• White Vinegar
• Rice Vinegar
• Others
Breakup by Source:
• Natural
• Synthetic
Breakup by End-Use:
• Institutional
• Retail
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Specialty Stores
• Online
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)
This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
