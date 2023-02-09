Antimicrobial Additives Market worth USD 13,250 Million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 7.20% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Antimicrobial Additives Market Insights and Industry Analysis By Type (Organic, Inorganic), Application (Plastics, Paints & Coatings, Rubber & Silicone, Fabric), End-Use Industry (Healthcare, Construction, Furniture, Textile), & Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antimicrobial Additives Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Antimicrobial Additives Market Information by Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% CAGR to reach USD 13,250 Million by 2030.

Market scope

Untreated particles lead to discoloration, unpleasant odours, and polymer degradation because microorganisms love them. Antimicrobial substances stop these microorganisms from developing in the finished product. Dimensional stability, heat and chemical resistance, and chemical stability are all improved by antimicrobial additives. Even with tight hygiene regulations, facemasks, and social segregation, it is nearly difficult to keep every surface clean. To get rid of contaminating microorganisms on the surface and reduce the likelihood of spreading, a self-cleaning property is necessary. Antimicrobial compounds are in great demand across a range of applications due to the increase in COVID-19 positive cases.



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 13,250 Million CAGR 7.20% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing the use of silver-based products in the form of antimicrobial additives. The merging markets are creating strong growth opportunities for market expansion during the period.



Competitive Environment

The overt actions of the following market participants can be directly linked to the escalating competition in the antimicrobial additives sector:

Schulman, Inc. (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Among others.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Consumers will become increasingly more conscious of health-related issues during the anticipated time period, and this will be followed by an increase of end-use sectors that will drive demand for antimicrobial additives. However, fluctuating raw material prices are making it harder for manufacturers and producers to meet demand, which will significantly upset the global market environment during the forecast period. At this time, there is a significant need for antimicrobial additives that are affordable and adhere to the local regulations. High demand exists for non-toxic polymers with enhanced qualities such high antibacterial activity, hardness, durability, and transparency.

According to the forecasts made by industry specialists for the forecast period that will conclude in 2030, all of these aspects taken together are expected to serve as fantastic and reliable factors that can drive the market toward expansion.



Restraints

However, there are numerous hurdles that the industry needs to overcome in order to overcome the variables that are propelling the antimicrobial additives market towards a gigantic and global expansion over the timeframe. One of them is the fluctuating price of raw materials, which is making it difficult for manufacturers and market producers to meet demand and, as a result, causing a significant disruption in the worldwide market environment during the projected period, which will conclude in 2030.

Additionally, international governments are diversifying their product offerings in order to better serve the target market. Significant market restraints are also being created by the strict environmental rules, which could prevent the market from expanding at the anticipated rate during the projected period ending in 2030.

Opportunity analysis

Due to an increase in nosocomial infection cases and epidemic outbreaks of many types of deadly diseases, such as H5N1 Avian influenza and H1N1 Swine flu, in recent decades in the late 20th and early 21st centuries, consumer awareness of health-related issues is on the rise. Antimicrobial polymers are increasingly in demand from a variety of industry segments, including healthcare and medicine.

High antibacterial activity, hardness, durability, resistance, and transparency are just a few of the trustworthy qualities that antimicrobial polymers are known to have. Equipment made of non-toxic plastic is utilised to use them. Antimicrobial additives are being acknowledged for their usage in air vents that aid in the prevention of the transmission of communicable diseases as the market for hospital-acquired infections grows.

Depending on the kind

The market for antimicrobial additives has been divided into two types: inorganic antimicrobial additives, such as silver, copper, and zinc, and organic antimicrobial additives, such as oxybisphenox azine (OBPA), 4,5-Dichloro-2-(N-OCTYL)-4-Isothiazolin-3-One (DCOIT), triclosan, and others.

according to the market application

Based on end-use applications, the antimicrobial additives market has been divided into segments that include plastic, paints & coatings, pulp, and paper, among others.

Depending on the end-use sector:

The healthcare, packaging, food & beverage, construction, automotive, and other end-use sectors, as well as others like agriculture, electronic goods, personal care, and the industrial market segment, are included in the antimicrobial additives market segments.



Regional Evaluation

The market for antimicrobial additives is increasing most rapidly in the Asia-Pacific region. By the conclusion of the forecast period in 2028, the demand for antimicrobial additives in the APAC region is anticipated to be driven by the expansion of end-use sectors including healthcare and packaging.



