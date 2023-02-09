Submit Release
ARS Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the SVB Securities Virtual Global Biopharma Conference 2023

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and caregivers to better protect themselves from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today reported that Richard Lowenthal, M.Sc., MSEL, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Eric Karas, chief commercial officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the SVB Securities Virtual Global Biopharma Conference 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 2:20 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company’s website at www.ars-pharma.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.        
ARS is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and caregivers to better protect themselves from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is developing neffy® (previously referred to as ARS-1), an intranasal epinephrine product in clinical development for patients and their caregivers with Type I allergic reactions including food, medications and insect bites that could lead to life-threatening anaphylaxis. For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com.

ARS Investor Contact:
Justin Chakma
ARS Pharmaceuticals
justinc@ars-pharma.com


