Sports Nutrition Market Size 2023: Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends, Revenue, Industry Statistics, Report 2028
The global sports nutrition market size reached US$ 50.7 Billion in 2022 & expects to reach US$ 80.2 Billion by 2028, growth rate (CAGR) 8.1% during 2023-2028.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Sports Nutrition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global sports nutrition market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
The global sports nutrition market size reached US$ 50.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 80.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2023-2028.
Sports nutrition involves incorporating various healthy practices to improve the overall health of bodybuilders and athletes. It includes regular exercises and the intake of vitamins, carbohydrates, proteins, and fats in an adequate amount that helps in increasing the recovery from the workouts, maintenance, and achievement of body weight, reducing the injuries to the body, speed performance consistency from the same and provide energy during the activity and post-recovery. As a result, it is extensively adopted to achieve different fitness goals, such as gaining lean mass and improving body composition. Some popularly available sports nutrition products include pre-workout drinks, post-workout gels, whey protein mass gainers, BCAA sports nutrition powders, and protein bars.
Global Sports Nutrition Market Trends:
The rising trend of fitness culture among the masses is driving the global market. This can be attributed to the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as obesity and increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of a healthy and nutritious diet. In response to the escalating demand, several major companies are launching products with improved nutritional value and reduced sugar content, which is gaining widespread prominence among individuals.
Furthermore, the growing number of health clubs, fitness centers, and gyms and the rising preference for different exercise programs to stay fit and healthy are further propelling the demand. Other factors, including inflating disposable income levels and the development of aggressive marketing strategies and celebrity endorsements, are also influencing the market.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• The Coca-Cola Company
• Abbott Nutrition Inc.
• PepsiCo Inc.
• Glanbia Plc.
• Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.
• Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
• Post Holdings Inc.
• GNC Holdings
• Clif Bar & Company
• Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
• Atlantic Multipower UK Limited
• GlaxoSmithKline PLC
• Olimp Laboratories
• Ultimate Nutrition Inc.
• PowerBar Europe GmbH
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
• Sports Food
• Sports Drinks
• Sports Supplements
Breakup by Raw Material:
• Animal Derived
• Plant-Based
• Mixed
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Drug and Specialty Stores
• Online
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
TOC for the Report:
• Preface
• Scope and Methodology
• Executive Summary
• Introduction
• Global Market
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain Analysis
• Price Analysis
• Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
