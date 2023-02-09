Global Naval Sonar Market Research Report 2023: The Proliferation of Very Quiet Submarines Drives Detection Upgrades - Opportunities in R&D, Procurement, and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Naval Sonar Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on the global naval sonar market activities and opportunities. The study outlines the efforts of several nations to update their sonar capabilities in the face of regional military tensions. Modern sonar systems have the ability to share data across platforms and leverage machine learning to enhance operations.

This study provides a snapshot of regional sonar requirements, activities, market participants, and future outlook. It offers a market overview, industry trends, and examples of sonar contracts for selected countries expected to improve their naval posture and sonar technologies.

It also analyzes the global naval sonar market's growth opportunities, potential restraints, and technology interests. The report emphasizes the need for partnerships with prospective customer nations essential for sonar manufacturers to stay competitive.

The global sonar market is mature, with established global and regional sonar manufacturers. The global sonar market is forecast to have stable growth due to the need for upgrades to existing systems, replacement of legacy systems, and new purchases for expanded airborne, surface, subsurface, and unmanned fleets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Naval Sonar Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose and Overview

Terms and Definitions

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Asia - Pacific Overview

Asia - Pacific Trends

Asia - Pacific Representative Contracts

US Overview

US Trends

US Representative Contracts

Europe Overview

Europe Trends

Europe Representative Contracts

Middle East Overview

Middle East Trends

Middle East Representative Contracts

3. Conclusions and Future Outlook

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Sonar Research and Development

Growth Opportunity 2: Sonar Procurement

Growth Opportunity 3: Sonar Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nelyte-naval?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900