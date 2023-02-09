Pulse Oximeters Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pulse oximeters market is expected to clock US$ 3.43 billion by 2030. The global pulse oximeters market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as COVID-19, H1N1, and lung cancer. Additionally, a high vulnerability in children and older adults and the introduction of novel oximeters boost the growth of the global pulse oximeters market. Moreover, the rising number of key players and developing healthcare systems fuel the global pulse oximeters market growth.

A photometric method uses a pulse oximeter to monitor heart rate and blood oxygen saturation levels. Pulse oximeters are used in cardiovascular and respiratory patient health monitoring in hospitals and home care.

Growth Drivers

Growing geriatric populations are contributing to the global pulse oximeters market growth. Aged patients are more vulnerable to cardiovascular and respiratory diseases as the body becomes less responsive over time, blood vessels shrink, and blood and oxygen do not sufficiently reach the heart. The pulse oximeter is used for monitoring blood oxygen levels and heartbeat. The World Health Organization states that by 2030, one in every six people will be 60 or older. The population aged 60 and up will rise from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion. By 2050, the population of people aged 60 and up will have doubled (2.1 billion). The number of people aged 80 and up is expected to triple between 2020 and 2050, reaching 426 million.

The global pulse oximeters market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – Product type, technology, end user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘by Product Type'

Based on product type, the global pulse oximeters market has been segmented into:

Fingertip

Handheld

Tabletop Oximeters

Others

Tabletop oximeters dominate the global pulse oximeters market due to increased demand for tabletop oximeters in hospitals and clinics, higher accuracy than fingertip oximeters, and more excellent reliability in cardiovascular and respiratory disease management. Furthermore, technological advancement, the introduction of novel products, and the high presence of key players propel the global pulse oximeters market forward. Fingertip oximeters are also expected to proliferate in the coming years, owing to the high demand for oximeters during the COVID-19 pandemic and increased awareness about oximeters and their benefits in home management of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

Excerpts From ‘by Technology'

The global pulse oximeters market is segmented on technology into:

Conventional

Smart Devices

The rising demand for wire-based pulse oximeters for continuous patient monitoring in hospitals and clinics and their high accuracy are driving the growth of the global conventional pulse oximeters market. Most hospitalized patients require constant monitoring of the cardiac and respiratory system because fluctuations in oxygen levels can turn fatal. Therefore, doctors and healthcare practitioners consider conventional pulse oximeters the gold standard device for patient monitoring, thus driving the growth of the global traditional pulse oximeters market.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation

The global pulse oximeters market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The global pulse oximeters market is dominated by North America, followed by the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the growing geriatric and pediatric population in the region, the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and the introduction of novel products. Additionally, government subsidies, developed infrastructure, and technological advancement fuel the global pulse oximeters market growth.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape'

The prominent global pulse oximeters market players are:

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Beurer GmbH

CareFusion Corp.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo

Meditech Equipment Co. Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Nonin Medical Inc.

Opto Circuits (India) Limited

Smiths Medical (ICU Medical Inc.)

Spacelabs Healthcare

VYAIRE

Welch Allyn

Table of Content

