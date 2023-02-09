Seaside Shopping Mall in Benghazi Picks Penetron for Concrete Protection from Marine Environment

Officially opened to shoppers in February 2023, the Al-Ahly Mall in Benghazi, Libya, marks a new chapter for the Al-Ahly Sports Club. The project engineers for the new mall specified PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, over a competitive product to protect below-grade concrete structures from deterioration caused by the marine environment.

EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Officially opened to shoppers in February 2023, the Al-Ahly Mall in Benghazi, Libya, marks a new chapter for the Al-Ahly Sports Club. The project engineers for the new mall specified PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, over a competitive product to protect below-grade concrete structures from deterioration caused by the marine environment.

The owner of the mall is Al-Ahly Sports Cultural & Social Club (Al-Ahly SCSC), a Libyan sports club and owner of Al-Ahly Benghazi, one of Libya's top football teams and the oldest soccer club in the country. Known for its passionate crowds, Al-Ahly SCSC was awarded the current site after the club's original headquarters and training complex were demolished in 2000. The club's new sport facilities are located adjacent to the newly completed Al-Ahly Mall, across the street from the beach area.

Located in the center of Benghazi, close to the Mediterranean Sea shore, the Al-Ahly Mall has a total area of 15,500 m2 and is connected to the adjacent Al-Ahly Hotel, for an additional 2,500 m2 footprint. The mall has three floors: the first and second floors house shops and entertainment facilities, including an integrated amusement park, while the third-floor features restaurants, coffee shops and public sitting areas.

Golden Bridge, the project's contractor, specified PENETRON ADMIX to protect the below-grade foundation structures from the high groundwater levels of the construction site and the chloride exposure of the marine environment due to the site's proximity to the Mediterranean Sea.

"Similar to our success with the Wahad Bank project, also in Benghazi, the on-site support by Penetron North Africa during construction was welcomed by the Golden Bridge," adds Kadem A. Elbarghathi, Managing Director of Penetron North Africa.

El-Shof Concrete and El-Reehab Concrete, the ready-mix concrete suppliers, delivered almost 4,000 m3 of PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete for the foundation slab, concrete deck areas and exposed concrete slabs.

Protecting Concrete from the Marine Environment

Easily mixed in during batching and unaffected by the local marine environment, PENETRON ADMIX provides comprehensive protection against penetration of liquids and corrosive elements to prevent concrete deterioration due to water-related damage.

"Once it's added to the concrete, the waterproofing and durability-enhancing properties of PENETRON ADMIX are an integral part of the concrete matrix," adds Kadem A. Elbarghathi. "Also, the ease of use and our previous history of success with similar projects convinced the contractor that Penetron would provide an optimal solution."

