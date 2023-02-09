Consult PR named the Top Marketing Agency for 2022 by Agency Spotter

Digital Marketing Firm, Consult PR Wins the Top Marketing Agency Of The Year Award 2022 from Agency Spotter!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With thousands of marketing agencies globally, the competition was high for the Agency Spotter "Top Marketing Agency Of The Year" award. Digital Marketing Firm, Consult PR, was recognized as 2022's Top Marketing Agency Of The Year from 16500+ agencies.

"We are humbled by the fact that we have received yet another agency of the year award. Truly without our amazing clients this would not have been possible. This award is a testament to the relationships fostered between our firm and our clients!" - Paul Ramkissoon, President, Consult PR.

Consult PR has four main verticals: software, phone apps, websites and digital marketing. The above award falls within the company's digital marketing service offerings.

"Very proud that CPR has been selected by Agency Spotter, which was one of the places we were really hoping to win. This award means a lot to the team members that have put in the hard work on behalf of our clients." - Harsh Singh, Executive Vice President, Consult PR.

CPR is a one stop shop for everything on the web. The firm is committed to being a strategic technology partner for their clients and have the talent and team members in house to recommend, engineer, deploy and measure the latest in digital marketing initiatives. They are headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL with six offices worldwide.

