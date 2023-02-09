Submit Release
Quartr signs its first API deal in Asia, partnering up with Smartkarma

- Finance software startup Quartr signs an API deal with the Sequoia-backed investment research network Smartkarma, reaching over 250 institutional asset management firms predominantly across Asia. The partnership grants Smartkarma access to Quartr's database of earnings calls, accompanying documents, reports, and slide decks, providing its customers with a strong foundation to conduct fundamental research. At the same time, this creates a wider distribution channel for the information that public companies provide.

STOCKHOLM and NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartr (www.quartr.com) has passed an additional milestone on its mission to bring the financial community closer together by signing yet another important API deal - this time with the Asian-first financial research platform Smartkarma. The partnership enables Smartkarma's extensive network of institutional asset management companies and investor relations professionals to directly access crucial first-party information such as earnings calls, accompanying documents, reports, and slide decks through its financial research platform.

"We are thrilled to announce our first Asia-focused partnership, providing Smartkarma's extensive network, including both finance and investor relations professionals, with crucial information. We are convinced that our API solution will be value-creating for investors, online brokers, and research platforms like Smartkarma worldwide, and not least for public companies as this enables them to get their equity stories told to a much wider audience," comments Sami Osman, CEO & Co-founder of Quartr.

"Quartr's technology makes it incredibly easy for research analysts, investors, and IR professionals to dial into company conference calls, skip straight to Q&A and browse associated corporate presentations. By natively integrating all this technology into Smartkarma's desktop and mobile apps, we have unlocked seamless access to first-party information from public companies. Smartkarma network members will now be able to listen to company calls while reading insights or researching on entity pages of over thousands of publicly listed companies globally. This sits squarely with our tech-first approach towards uniting investors, insight providers, and issuers on one network," comments Raghav Kapoor, CEO & Co-founder of Smartkarma. 

