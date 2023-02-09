OKX Takes Centre Stage as Naming Rights Sponsor of the Australian Crypto Convention

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready for the biggest gathering of the crypto community, as OKX, one of the world's leading crypto exchanges, announces its partnership as the naming rights sponsor for the Australian Crypto Convention in Melbourne, Australia, on November 11th and 12th, 2023. The two-day event will bring together industry leaders, investors, and enthusiasts to explore the latest developments, trends, and innovations in the crypto and blockchain space.

The Australian Crypto Convention is poised to ignite the world of cryptocurrency, with a bold ambition to become one of the most highly-anticipated crypto events, rivaling the likes of Bitcoin Miami and Token 2049! With seven stages, dozens of industry discussion topics, and an industry day, the Australian Crypto Convention is set to be the most exciting and impactful event of the year. This year's event will showcase some of the biggest names in the crypto space, including keynote speakers, panel discussions, and presentations.

In addition to the industry day, the convention will also feature the highly anticipated "Whale Lab" pitch fest, providing start-ups and entrepreneurs with an opportunity to showcase their projects and ideas to a panel of industry experts and potential investors. And, as the day comes to a close, attendees will have the opportunity to unwind and network at one of the many after-parties, providing an excellent opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals.

Lennix Lai, Managing Director of Financial Markets at OKX, said: "Australia's crypto community is thriving, resilient, and industrious. We're proud to become the premier sponsor of the Australia Crypto Convention, which has emerged as a mainstay on the event calendar and a hub of Web3 networking and knowledge sharing."

David Haslop, Managing Director at Australian Crypto Convention, said: "OKX is one of the most reputable and respected exchanges in the world and we are thrilled to partner with such a well-established player in the global crypto market as our naming rights sponsor."

About Australian Crypto Convention

The Australian Crypto Convention is an event not to be missed, providing attendees with valuable insights, opportunities, and connections. Whether you're a seasoned trader, an enthusiast, or an industry professional, the event promises to provide an unforgettable experience.

Media Contact: David Haslop, E-mail: hello@auscryptocon.com

Website: https://www.auscryptocon.com

About OKX

OKX is one of the world's leading technology companies building the future of Web3. Known as the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX's crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.

OKX's leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: OKX.com

Media Contact: Anthony Karakai

E-mail: anthony.karakai@okx.com

Website: https://www.okx.com/

