Digital Biomanufacturing Market Competitive Index and Regional Footprint Study Report to 2030

Digital Biomanufacturing Market

Bioprocess Optimization and Process Analytics Segment are accounted as a major Contributor in the Digital Biomanufacturing Market.

Digital Biomanufacturing market is valued at US$ 17.53 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 58.31 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 14.5% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.” — InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY, NJ, US, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Global Digital Biomanufacturing Market- by Application (Biomanufacturing Process Automation and Control, Bioprocess Optimization and Process Analytics, and Flexible Manufacturing), End-User (Biopharmaceutical Companies and Academic and Research Institutes), Technology (AI and IoMT Solutions, Process Analytical Technologies, Data Analytics Software, Predictive Analytics and Digital Twin Technologies, and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

The employment of digital technologies in manufacturing processes like computer-aided design and computer-assisted machining is called "digital biomanufacturing." By enhancing production processes, these technologies can help to improve quality and safety standards while also lowering costs. Digital biomanufacturing employs robotic automation systems such as microfluidic devices to enhance precision in cell cultures or tissue engineering. Furthermore, it offers more effective inventory control during manufacturing by using embedded sensors that give data back to operators via wireless networks to monitor individual units remotely.



By reducing maintenance costs and the frequency of failed batches, real-time production monitoring made possible by automated control systems can assist smart factories in becoming more sustainable. Therefore, biomanufacturing businesses must autonomously and effectively control bioprocesses in their optimal state to maintain uniform product quality, enhance yields, and lower production costs. This will stimulate the market. The global market for digital biomanufacturing may benefit from the increased need for biologics. Designing an alternative manufacturing process with lower human labour requirements, a smaller facility footprint for changes between unit activities, and greater adaptability to scale, automation, and adaption across diverse medication modalities would be helpful.

Some of the factors restricting the expansion of the digital biomanufacturing business include a lack of technological adoption and awareness, which has a low return on investment. ROI calculations allow a company to develop and use project evaluation parameters consistent across a portfolio and beyond in-depth profitability analyses. A cyber biosecurity breach may directly harm patients, endanger production, compromise data security, and jeopardize the effectiveness of the worldwide pandemic response. Maintaining cybersecurity is a big concern in today's economy, where innovative manufacturing technologies and digital strategies are increasingly common.



North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Digital Biomanufacturing market over the forecast years. Businesses in North America increasingly prefer to digitalize their biologics. In addition, industrial companies are spending a lot of money on digital technology and related assets to boost productivity and cut costs. To increase productivity and energy efficiency, local governments fund research and development projects to install cutting-edge sensor networks, process controls, and data analytics in industrial businesses. In addition, the Asia Pacific Digital Biomanufacturing market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This can be due to rising R&D expenditures, technical breakthroughs, and the region's highly developed healthcare industry. Additionally, increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and advanced knowledge of cutting-edge technology promote regional growth.

Major market players operating in the Digital Biomanufacturing market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, Donaldson Company, Inc., Bota Biosciences, Culture Biosciences, e-Matica Srl, Exponential Genomics, Inc. (Xenomics), FabricNano, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, Siemens Healthineers AG, OVO Biomanufacturing and Symphony Innovation, LLC.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In August 2021, BIO-Europe 2021 brought together global leaders in the biopharmaceutical and investment industries to build alliances that would support innovation and medical achievements. The framework of the event has been expanded to four 24-hour days to allow for partner engagements with delegates from all across the world. BIO-Europe is produced by EBD Group, the world's leading partnering firm in the life sciences sector, with cooperation from the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO).



Market Segments:

Global Digital Biomanufacturing Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Biomanufacturing Process Automation and Control

• Bioprocess Optimization and Process Analytics

• Flexible Manufacturing

Global Digital Biomanufacturing Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Biopharmaceutical Companies

• Academic and Research Institutes

Global Digital Biomanufacturing Market, by Technology, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• AI and IoMT Solutions

• Process Analytical Technologies

• Data Analytics Software

• Predictive Analytics and Digital Twin Technologies

• Others

Global Digital Biomanufacturing Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Digital Biomanufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Digital Biomanufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Digital Biomanufacturing Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

