Warehousing and Storage Market Size, Key Players, Industry Overview, Trends, Latest Insights and Forecast 2023-2028
The Warehousing and Storage Market is expected to reach US$ 634.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.72% during 2023-2028.ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Warehousing and Storage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global warehousing and storage market size reached US$ 477.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 634.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.72% during 2023-2028.
All business owners require warehouses and storage for an efficient and smooth setup of the inventory. A warehouse may be defined as a place used to store or accumulate finished products, raw materials, semi-finished goods, imported or exported goods, etc. There is a need to store the goods available to the end users as and when required. Appropriate arrangements to retail the goods in the right condition are essential for success in marketing. Storage ensures an organization carries on production in anticipation of demand in the future. Warehouses enable the organization to continue its production throughout the year and sell goods.
Warehousing and Storage Market Trends:
The expanding manufacturing industry is among the key factors stimulating the warehousing and storage market. Moreover, the inflating popularity of web-based shopping among consumers is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the increasing need for refrigerated warehousing and storage, owing to the widespread adoption of frozen food items, as they are easy to cook, healthy to eat, commonly available, etc., is positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, continuous advancements in the IT and transportation sectors are also propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the rising utilization of wearables, sensors, radio frequency identification tags, etc., is making the storage and transportation of goods more efficient, which is further bolstering the global market. Additionally, the introduction of automated picking tools, automated guided vehicles, sensors, and robots that help in minimizing human errors is anticipated to fuel the warehousing and storage market over the forecasted period.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global warehousing and storage market on the basis of type of warehouses, ownership, end-use and region.
Breakup by Type of Warehouses:
• General Warehousing and Storage
• Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage
• Farm Product Warehousing and Storage
Breakup by Ownership:
• Private Warehouses
• Public Warehouses
• Bonded Warehouses
Breakup by End-Use:
• Manufacturing
• Consumer Goods
• Retail
• Food and Beverage
• IT Hardware
• Healthcare
• Chemicals
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
