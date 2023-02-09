Office Furniture Market 2023: Global Size (US$ 77.4 Billion), Industry Share, Trends, Analysis, Report 2028
The global office furniture market size reached US$ 60.8 Billion in 2022 & expects to reach US$ 77.4 Billion by 2028, growth rate (CAGR) 4.05% during 2023-2028.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Office Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global office furniture market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
Office furniture refers to ergonomic objects that are used in corporate places to improve the overall aesthetic appearance of the space and meet the requirements of the employees. It is manufactured using distinct raw materials, such as glass, plastics, steel, leather, and wood, and is utilized for seating, installing computer systems, and storing files and documents. It is designed for multi-functional usage and is commonly used by professionals, and entrepreneurs while reading, writing, operating laptops, and attending online meetings. It is available in various shapes, sizes, and designs that make the office environment comfortable and helps in increasing the work efficiency of employees. Some of the commonly utilized office furniture include systems, desks, sofas, cubicle dividers, shelving, tables, storage units, file cabinets, and overhead bins.
Global Office Furniture Market Trends:
The increasing construction of new offices is driving the global market. Coupled with the rapid development of IT parks and commercial zones is contributing to the demand for office furniture across the globe. Apart from this, numerous major companies are focussing on introducing intelligently designed furniture products that occupy minimum space and provide comfortable working adjustment, this is creating a positive market outlook.
Additionally, continuous technological advancements in furniture manufacturing processes are impacting the market favorably. Other factors, such as rapid urbanization, the advent of home-delivery models, inflating disposable income levels of individuals, and easy product availability via online and offline organized distributed channels, are further anticipating the market.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with some of the top office furniture companies being
Some of these key players include:
• Steelcase Inc.
• Okamura Corporation
• HNI Corporation
• Herman Miller Inc.
• Haworth, Inc.
• Knoll, Inc.
• KOKUYO Co., Ltd.
• Meridian Office Furniture Limited
• Kimball International, Inc.
• D3, Inc.
• BERCO DESIGNS
• Hooker Furniture Corporation
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
• Seating
• Systems
• Tables
• Storage Units and File Cabinets
• Overhead Bins
• Others
Breakup by Material Type:
• Wood
• Metal
• Plastic and Fiber
• Glass
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Direct Sales
• Specialist Store
• Non-Specialist Stores
• Online
• Others
Breakup by Price Range:
• Low
• Medium
• High
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
TOC for the Report:
• Preface
• Scope and Methodology
• Executive Summary
• Introduction
• Global Market
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain Analysis
• Price Analysis
• Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
