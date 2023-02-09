Heparin Market Size to Surpass USD 12.63 Billion by 2029 | With 4.1% CAGR

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Heparin Market size is projected to reach USD 12.63 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The heparin market size was valued at USD 9.41 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 9.53 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 12.63 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Heparin is one of the life-saving drugs, which is used to treat and manage various chronic diseases. Presence of various anti-inflammatory properties and numerous R&D activities are expected to propel the market course. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Heparin Market, 2022-2029.”

Industry Development:

January 2022- Techdow Pharmaceuticals announced the official sales of Heparin Sodium Injection in the U.S. with an aim to extend its distribution channel. Techdow Pharmaceuticals is a subsidiary of Hepalink Group.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 4.1% 2029 Value Projection USD 12.63 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 9.41 billion Historical Data 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 200





Key Takeaways from the Heparin Market:

One of the most important life-saving medications currently available worldwide is heparin.

Optimvia and Ginkgo Bioworks, a well-known cell-programming platform, partnered in January 2022.

Heart attacks are the most common reason for hospitalisation in Australia, claiming an average of 19 deaths daily.

The market is divided into Unfractionated Heparin (UFH) and Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH) based on the kind of product.

In 2021, the North American market had a value of USD 4.81 billion.

DRIVING FACTOR:

Instances of Various Cardiovascular and Other Chronic Disorders to Progress Market Development

Incidents of various cardiovascular and other chronic disorders are anticipated to drive the heparin market growth. Rising cases of cardiovascular disorders such as heart attacks, strokes, venous thromboembolism, and other related conditions such as atrial fibrillation are to remain prevalent in the coming years. Rising application of the product due to its efficacy as an anticoagulant is expected to push market development. Furthermore, technological advancements have given rise to newer forms such as Ultra-Low Molecular Weight Heparin (ULMWH).

However, shortage of raw materials for the manufacturing of porcine based versions of the product is expected to hamper the market growth.





Segments



LMWH to Lead Due to High Adoption Rate of the Drug

On the basis of product, the market is divided into Unfractionated Heparin (UFH) and Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH). The LMWH segment accounted for the dominant part owing to high adoption rate and greater safety profiles of this product. The UFH segment is set to witness a lower market share due to concerns associated with safety profiles of this product.

Porcine Segment to Dictate Due to Increasing Rate of Cardiovascular Diseases

Based on source, the market is categorized into bovine and porcine. The porcine is anticipated to dominate the market due to increasing rate of cardiovascular diseases’ diagnoses in the emerging as well developed countries. Bovine segment had a lower share and is expected to have lower CAGR due to lack of regulatory approvals in several key markets including the U.S. and Europe.

Heart Attacks Segment to Govern Owing to Increasing Populace Suffering from Heart Attacks

According to application, the market is divided into deep vein thrombosis & pulmonary embolism, atrial fibrillation, heart attacks, stroke, and others. Heart attacks segment is projected to govern due to significant proportion of the populace suffering from this disease.

Subcutaneous Injection to Govern as LMWH is Administered Subcutaneously

According to route of administration, the market is divided into intravenous infusion and subcutaneous injection. Subcutaneous injection segment is projected to govern as LMWH is usually administered subcutaneously.

Hospitals & ASCs to Govern Owing to Dependency on Healthcare Professionals for Prescription

According to end-user, the market is divided into hospitals & ASCs, clinics, and others. The hospitals & ASCs segment is projected to govern due to dependency on healthcare professionals for the prescription of these products and proper administration, especially through intravenous infusion.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS:

North America Lead the Market Due to Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders

North America is expected to have the largest heparin market share due to strong prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. In October 2022, as per the estimates provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) every year, an estimated 805,000 individuals in the U.S. suffer from a heart attack, out of which 605,000 were newly reported cases.

Europe was the second-largest market in 2021 due strong adoption of technologically advanced products in the region along with increase in a number of individuals suffering from a range of cardiovascular diseases.

Asia Pacific had the highest CAGR as the region had increased need for technologically sophisticated products. A strong potential patient population and a significant surge in healthcare expenditure led to the market growth.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

New Drug Launches by Key Players to Progress Market Growth

Pfizer Inc., Baxter, and Sanofi-Aventis are the leading players. The current market dominance is attributable to their strong product portfolio comprising several products including UFH and LMWH offerings. In April 2019, B Braun Medical Inc. launched its Heparin Sodium injection in the U.S. This is the first heparin prefilled syringe with an attached safety needle for subcutaneous or intravenous use.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Heparin Market:

Opocrin S.p.A. (Italy)

Baxter (U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Bioiberica S.A.U. (Spain)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)

B. Braun SE (Germany)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (India)

LEO Pharma A/S (Denmark)

Aspen Holdings (South Africa)

Sanofi (France)





Some major points from Table of Content:

Global Heparin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Unfractionated Heparin (UFH) Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Source Bovine Porcine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Deep Vein Thrombosis & Pulmonary Embolism Atrial Fibrillation Heart Attacks Stroke Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Intravenous Infusion Subcutaneous Injection Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & ASCs Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Heparin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Unfractionated Heparin (UFH) Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Source Bovine Porcine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Deep Vein Thrombosis & Pulmonary Embolism Atrial Fibrillation Heart Attacks Stroke Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Intravenous Infusion Subcutaneous Injection Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & ASCs Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S.



Canada



Europe Heparin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Unfractionated Heparin (UFH) Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Source Bovine Porcine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Deep Vein Thrombosis & Pulmonary Embolism Atrial Fibrillation Heart Attacks Stroke Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Intravenous Infusion Subcutaneous Injection Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & ASCs Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-Region U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Heparin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

TOC Continued…

