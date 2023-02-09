C-arms Market Size to Surpass USD 2.53 Billion by 2029 | With 4.4% CAGR

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global C-arms Market size is projected to reach USD 2.53 Billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, 2022-2029

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global C-arms market size was valued at USD 1.79 billion in 2021 and USD 1.87 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 2.53 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 4.4% as during the forecast period. A noteworthy shift in patients giving preference for undergoing minimally invasive procedures as compared to traditional surgeries is predicted to boost the demand for C-arms. The availability of innovative technological devices to improve productivity by reducing operational time is set to drive market growth. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the market progression. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “C-arms Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development

July 2022- Canon Medical Systems USA Inc. acquired NXC Imaging, a medical imaging equipment distributor and service provider in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the U.S. The aim of this acquisition is to broaden its sales and service in the U.S. and expand its geographic outreach in the Midwest region





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 4.4% 2029 Value Projection USD 2.53 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 1.79 Billion Historical Data 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 161





Drivers and Restraints

Rising Cases of Chronic Diseases to Drive Market Advancement

Rising cases of chronic diseases and shift of patients for minimally invasive procedures are anticipated to drive the C-arms market growth. ck of physical activities has led to various chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases. According to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (NCCDPHP), in 2022, around six out of ten U.S. adults are suffering from at least one chronic disease. Incorporation of artificial intelligence in radiology is expected to push market growth.

However, refurbished equipment limits the demand for new shipments and is anticipated to hamper market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Decrease in the Revenue of the Market Players During Pandemic Hindered Market Growth

The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic decreased the demand for C-arms. Decreased patient visits to hospitals and reduced surgical procedures impacted the market growth. The market players observed a decline in the revenue generated during 2020. Diagnosis and treatment segment of Koninklijke Philips N.V. produced a revenue of USD 9,732.1 million in 2020 and witnessed a decline of 3.7% as compared to USD 10,101.2 million in 2019.





Segments

Mobile Segment to Lead Due to Various Collaborations Amongst Key Players

On the basis of type, the market is divided into fixed and mobile. The mobile segment is anticipated to have the dominant part due to an increase in the number of collaborations of key players with technology-based companies. Increasing demand for portable systems from healthcare settings is set to propel segment growth.

Cardiology to Govern Owing to Increasing Number of Cardiovascular Patients

Based on application, the market is categorized into orthopedics and trauma, cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology, oncology, and others. The cardiology segment is expected to have a major part owing due to the increasing number of cardiovascular patients suffering from coronary heart diseases.

Flat Panel Detectors to Dictate Due to Technological Advancements

Based on detector, the market is bifurcated into flat panel detectors and image intensifier. Flat panel detectors segment captured the highest part in the segment due to the launch of new detectors with technological advancements in imaging technologies, which ease the procedures for clinicians and surgeons.

C-arms to Experience Massive Demand Across Hospitals

Based on end user, the market share is divided into diagnostic centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. The hospitals segment captured the largest market share in 2021. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing use of C-arms surgery and radiology across hospitals is encouraging manufacturers to collaborate with other companies to offer better quality products.





Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Regional Insights

North America to Lead Market Share Due to Launch of Hybrid C-arms

North America is anticipated to head the C-arms market share due to the launch of new hybrid C-arms by manufacturing companies which helps in the improvement of clinicians' workflow in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

Europe is set to have substantial growth due to the emphasis of the manufacturing companies on receiving approvals from the regulatory bodies for marketing and distribution of products.

Asia Pacific is set to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the focus of the companies on launching imaging systems for traumatic injuries and orthopedic procedures.

Competitive Landscape

Enhancing the Capabilities of the Product by Key Market Players to Set Market Progression

The key players in the global market include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens Healthcare GmbH, which hold majority market share. Increasing number of initiatives by market players by adding new capabilities is set to surge the market growth. In January 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V. added new capabilities to the Zenition mobile C-arm platform, enabling clinicians to operate in a sterile field by diminishing the communication burden and the integration of intravascular ultrasound for peripheral vascular procedures.





List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare) (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan)

Hologic, Inc. (U.S.)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany)

FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan)

Genoray Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Key Industry Developments -Mergers, Partnerships, & Acquisitions New Product Launches, By Key Players Statistics on Hospital Infrastructure and Healthcare Expenditure in U.S. Technological Developments Pertaining to C-arms Healthcare Expenditure by Key Countries Impact of COVID-19 on Global C-arms Market

Global C-arms Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Fixed C-arms Mobile C-arms Full-Size C-arms Mini C-arms Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Orthopedics and Trauma Cardiology Neurology Gastroenterology Oncology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Detector Flat Panel Detector Image Intensifier Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Speciality Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

North America C-arms Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Fixed C-arms Mobile C-arms Full-Size C-arms Mini C-arms Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Orthopedics and Trauma Cardiology Neurology Gastroenterology Oncology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Detector Flat Panel Detector Image Intensifier Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Speciality Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe C-arms Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Fixed C-arms Mobile C-arms Full-Size C-arms Mini C-arms Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



TOC Continued……





